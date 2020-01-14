Terrorist killed in J&K's Budgam encounter was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen

New Delhi: The terrorist, killed in a joint operation by police and security forces in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (January 13), has been identified as Adil Gulzar Ganie affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, Ganie was a resident of Dalvan Budgam and was actively involved in terror-related activities. He was wanted by the police for his complicity in terror crime including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. According to the police records, Ganie had a history of terror crime records since 2019 and was part of groups involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area and many other civilian atrocities.

Several cases are registered against him, including one at Char-i-Shareef police station.

On Monday, the J&K Police and security forces launched a joint search operation in Behrampura area in Budgam after receiving specific inputs about the presence of a 1-2 terrorists in the area. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party which they retaliated, leading to a gunbattle. In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body was later retrieved by the police. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site.

The security forces took all the materials into their possession and sent it for further investigation. The authorities, in the meantime, requested the people to cooperate with the police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials.