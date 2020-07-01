हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, 4 jawans injured

Terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 1).  According to reports, four CRPF personnel got injured after the terrorists opened fire at the CRPF team. 

Terrorists attack CRPF patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Sopore, 4 jawans injured

Terrorists attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 1). The troops of G/179 CRPF along with Jammu and Kahsmir police while placing 'naka' were attacked by terrorists at 7:35 am which was retaliated promptly.

According to reports, four CRPF personnel got injured after the terrorists opened fire at the CRPF team. It is learnt that two of the injured CRPF personnel are in criticial condition. One civilian also got injured in the attack. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

"Terrorists attacked a naka party at Model town in Sopore. Injuries to some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a civilian reported. Area cordoned off and search operation started," said Dilbag Singh, DGP Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to hunt down the terrorists.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirCRPF Sopore attackCRPF terrorists Sopore
Next
Story

350 local trains to run in Mumbai from July 1, only essential services personnel allowed
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,04,24,992Confirmed
  • 5,09,706Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M35S

DNA: What will happen to TikTokers now?