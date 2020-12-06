हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack joint party of J&K police, CRPF in Srinagar; cop, civilian injured

Two people, including a civilian, were injured after terrorists opened fire on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in Srinagar on Sunday (December 6), police said.

Terrorists attack joint party of J&amp;K police, CRPF in Srinagar; cop, civilian injured
PTI Photo

SRINAGAR: Two people, including a civilian, were injured after terrorists opened fire on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in Srinagar on Sunday (December 6), police said.

The incident took place in Hawal area of the city, officials said.

According to a police official, terrorists opened fire on the police party at Hawal Chowk, resulting in injuries to a policeman and a civilian. 

Both the injured were taken to a hospital and given medical treatment, the official added. 

The area has been cordoned off to track down the terrorists, he said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirSrinagarCRPFIndian ArmyTerrorismTerrorists
Next
Story

Heavy to very heavy rains may batter Kerala on Dec 6, 7; Yellow, Orange alerts issued for these districts
  • 96,44,222Confirmed
  • 1,40,182Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M36S

Corona Vaccine : Pfizer Seeks India Approval For Covid Vaccine