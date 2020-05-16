हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Terrorists attack joint police, CRPF teams at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, cop killed

The police stepped up vigil in areas falling today's incident and launched a manhunt to nab terrorists.

ANI photo

New Delhi: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday (May 16).

According to details, the head constable of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a joint Naka party of Police deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam.

In the firing, a police personnel, identified as head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat, sustained grievous gunshots and succumbed to his injuries. 

The police has registered a case under relevant sections in this regard and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

Jammu and KashmirPoliceCRPFKulgamTerrorists
