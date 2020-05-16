Terrorists attack joint police, CRPF teams at Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, cop killed

New Delhi: A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed in a terror attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday (May 16).

According to details, the head constable of Jammu and Kashmir police was killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a joint Naka party of Police deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam.

In the firing, a police personnel, identified as head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat, sustained grievous gunshots and succumbed to his injuries.

The police has registered a case under relevant sections in this regard and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.