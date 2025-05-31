Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2908826https://zeenews.india.com/india/terrorists-challenged-nari-shakti-proved-fatal-pm-modi-2908826.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

'Terrorists Challenged 'Nari Shakti', Proved Fatal...': PM Modi

PM Modi recalled the legacy of Lokmata Ahilyabai, highlighting her progressive thinking, including her views on the marriage age of girls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Terrorists Challenged 'Nari Shakti', Proved Fatal...': PM Modi Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, asserting that terrorists challenged 'Nari Shakti' and ultimately met their end. He recalled the legacy of Lokmata Ahilyabai, highlighting her progressive thinking, including her views on the marriage age of girls.

 "... Sindoor is a symbol of 'Naari Shakti' in our tradition... In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but they also attacked our traditions. They challenged 'Naari Shakti'. This challenge proved fatal for terrorists and their masters," PM Narendra Modi said.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK