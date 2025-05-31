'Terrorists Challenged 'Nari Shakti', Proved Fatal...': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, asserting that terrorists challenged 'Nari Shakti' and ultimately met their end. He recalled the legacy of Lokmata Ahilyabai, highlighting her progressive thinking, including her views on the marriage age of girls.
"... Sindoor is a symbol of 'Naari Shakti' in our tradition... In Pahalgam, terrorists not only shed the blood of Indians, but they also attacked our traditions. They challenged 'Naari Shakti'. This challenge proved fatal for terrorists and their masters," PM Narendra Modi said.
