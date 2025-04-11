Game Over For Terrorists In Kashmir? Indian Army Shows Technical Superiority In Myanmar

The Indian Army is now equipped with state-of-the-art gadgets and is now using them during different operations. In a significant technological leap for the Indian Army, advanced robotic systems such as robotic dogs and nano drones—currently being used in earthquake relief efforts in Myanmar—may soon be deployed in real operations in Kashmir. These innovations promise to reduce human risk during dangerous counter-terrorism missions.

Military search operations, particularly in volatile regions like Jammu and Kashmir, are fraught with danger. Soldiers often operate under the threat of sudden attacks during house-to-house searches and combing operations. However, a new development might shift the dynamics of such missions. In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the advanced robotic systems that may soon be deployed in Kashmir for real operations.

Watch Full DNA Episode:

Images from Myanmar’s ongoing earthquake relief efforts show Indian forces utilising robotic dogs and nano drones—tools that may soon become critical assets in actual combat zones. These technologies, currently being tested in real-world conditions, could drastically reduce the risk to soldiers.

The robotic dog, first showcased by the Army in January this year, is equipped with a computer box, batteries, multiple sensors, and cameras. Weighing 51 kilograms, the machine is designed for extreme environments, capable of functioning in temperatures ranging from -45°C to 55°C. It is also resistant to dust and water and performs well in low-light conditions. The modular design allows it to be disassembled and reassembled in just 15 minutes.

Similarly, the nano drones, each weighing only 250 grams, are outfitted with high-quality cameras capable of capturing both video and still images. Their tiny size makes them difficult to detect, adding an element of stealth to reconnaissance missions.