Terrorists kill Sarpanch in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Kulgam: Shabir Ahmad Mir, Sarpanch of village Adoora in Kulgam district succumbed to his critical bullet injuries after he was shot by some unknown terrorists. The injured was immediately shifted to district hospital Kulgam where doctors declared brought dead.

Unknow terrorists Friday (March 11) late evening barged into the house of Sarpanch fired upon him in which he suffered critical injuries, said area police officer confirming the incident.

Sarpanch had bullet injuries in the abdomen and was brought dead to the hospital, reportedly. The area where the attack took place was cordoned off and a manhunt was launched to nab the assailants.



This is the second killing of an elected panchayat member in the last 48 hours. On March 9, Terrorists barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar and fired upon he was immediately rushed to hospital but he succumbed while he was being operated.

The continuous two attacks on elected panchayat members have created fear among hundreds of Panchs and Sarpanchs in the valley.



Live TV