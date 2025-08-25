'Terrorists Killed Based On Religion, Our Soldiers Responded Based On Deeds': Rajnath Singh On Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Monday that, during the Pahalgam attack in April, terrorists had killed individuals after asking their names and religion. In contrast, he emphasised, Indian soldiers did not target terrorists based on their religion, but rather on their actions.

Speaking at an event in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Singh drew attention to India’s retaliatory response through Operation Sindoor, launched following the attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

He further reiterated that India upholds the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the idea that “the world is one family”, and does not engage in discrimination based on caste or religion.

“Our soldiers did not kill terrorists based on their religion but based on their deeds. Our forces responded strongly in Operation Sindoor. The target that was decided was hit precisely.

Under Operation Sindoor in May, precision strikes were carried out on multiple targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir linked to terror groups.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in the education sector, Singh said a significant transformation has taken place over the years.

“The difference we now see in education (sector) compared to the past is India’s real strength. This is the real change, and this is the future of India,” he said.

Speaking further, he added, "...Bringing reforms in the education sector is not easy. Over the years, numerous commissions were established, and their recommendations were issued; however, we have not seen the desired reforms in the education sector. During my tenure as the Education Minister of UP, I took up the task of curbing cheating."

"I brought a law against cheating. In the next Assembly elections, I was defeated by the opposition candidate as he had promised to scrap the anti-cheating law..." he added.

Rajnath Singh is in Jodhpur to attend the inaugural ceremony of Adarsh Defence and Sports Academy. This project has an estimated cost of about 110 crores, which is built for 30 crores under the Lalsagar project.

Rajnath Singh, during his address, also highlighted that the education system should be such that it is for all kinds of happiness and development. He emphasised that efforts should be made to develop the personality of children through education, which includes their physical, spiritual and mental development. He said that honour, respect and self-respect are significant for a person, society and nation, and whenever there has been an attempt to hurt them, a befitting reply has been given. The Defence Minister also said that in today's time, education is the fastest-changing field.