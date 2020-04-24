Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, no injuries reported

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

In this incident, no loss of life or injury was reported. The security forces have cordoned off the area. A search has been launched to nab the terrorists.

Unknown terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was lobbed by terrorists riding a mother cycle in Dooniwari area of Chadoora in the district, according to an eyewitness. 

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam said, “ A grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp in Dooniwari Chadoora. The personnel are safe. Forces have cordoned the area."

