Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, no injuries reported

Unknown terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was lobbed by terrorists riding a mother cycle in Dooniwari area of Chadoora in the district, according to an eyewitness.

In this incident, no loss of life or injury was reported. The security forces have cordoned off the area. A search has been launched to nab the terrorists.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam said, “ A grenade was lobbed at a CRPF camp in Dooniwari Chadoora. The personnel are safe. Forces have cordoned the area."