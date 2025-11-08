BREAKING: Two Terrorists Neutralised In Kupwara's Keran Sector Operation
Security forces neutralised two terrorists in a fierce encounter during an infiltration bid in Kupwara's Keran sector. The Chinar Corps confirms a search operation is underway.
Trending Photos
Security forces have successfully neutralised two terrorists in an ongoing operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, the Army's Chinar Corps confirmed early Saturday morning.
OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara
On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening… pic.twitter.com/Yu1nLkPQG6— Chinar Corps- Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 8, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv