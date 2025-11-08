Security forces have successfully neutralised two terrorists in an ongoing operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, the Army's Chinar Corps confirmed early Saturday morning.

OP PIMPLE, Keran, Kupwara



On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening fire.