Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981500https://zeenews.india.com/india/terrorists-neutralised-kupwara-keran-sector-chinar-corps-encounter-2981500.html
NewsIndia
TWO TERRORISTS NEUTRALIZED KERAN SECTOR KUPWARA

BREAKING: Two Terrorists Neutralised In Kupwara's Keran Sector Operation

Security forces neutralised two terrorists in a fierce encounter during an infiltration bid in Kupwara's Keran sector. The Chinar Corps confirms a search operation is underway.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 08:42 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Two Terrorists Neutralised In Kupwara's Keran Sector OperationArmy personnel at the encounter site. (Photo: IANS)

Security forces have successfully neutralised two terrorists in an ongoing operation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, the Army's Chinar Corps confirmed early Saturday morning.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Vande Mataram
'Vande Mataram' Row: Faith, Patriotism And Extremism In Focus | DNA Decodes
Shaista Maqbool
Shaista Maqbool Loses PSA Appeal Over Alleged Links With LeT’s Musaib Lakhvi
animal control
Kerala Minister Says Removing All Stray Dogs In State ‘Impossible’
Delhi Airport delays
Explained: What Is AMSS? ATC Glitch Behind 800 Flight Delays At Delhi Airport
Jharkhand
Gunfight In Jharkhand: Forces Seize Massive Cache Of Maoist Weapons
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar Cancels Son’s Firm’s Deal; Orders Probe In Pune Land Row
H-1B visa
US Launches 175 Investigations Into H-1B Visa Abuse ‘To Protect American Jobs’
Election Commission of India
No Re-Polls Recommended In Bihar First Phase Elections: ECI
West Bengal politics
Citizen Or ‘Ghuspaithiya’? Identity War Dividing Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Polls
CBI
CBI Arrests Central Coalfields Manager For Taking Rs 50,000 Bribe