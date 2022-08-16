Srinagar: Hours after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharash Samiti (KPSS) on Tuesday urged the community members to leave the Valley at the earliest and move to safer places like Jammu and Delhi. "With another deadly attack on Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, the terrorists have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley," KPSS chief Sanjay Tickoo said in his appeal.

Tickoo also urged all Kashmiri Pandits to leave the Valley and move to safer places like Jammu and Delhi. "We have seen this for the last 32 years now. The government has failed in providing security to the minorities, especially Kashmiri Pandits. How long are we going to die like this? Enough is enough," he said, according to news agency PTI.

The KPSS chief said the victims of Tuesday's attack had approached senior officials of the administration to move them to safer places in view of the intelligence inputs that suggested that terrorists might target more minority community members.

"It is ironic that the officials told them that they have to live in their villages. What is the deal here? They have input about possible attacks and yet they do not secure us," he said.

Tickoo wondered about the intent of the terrorists in targeting the Kashmiri Pandits. "Why did they not strike during the Independence Day Parade? Why was there no attack on the Amarnath yatra? How come tourists are safe in Kashmir but Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted?" he asked.

Asked about the impact of his call for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, Tickoo said he was ready to face it.

"The government can book me under the Public Safety Act (PSA)," he added.

The appeal came after a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by terrorists in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. His brother was seriously injured in the attack. The J&K police official identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar.

"Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one was injured. Both belong to the minority community. The injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow," a police spokesperson said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists in South Kashmir`s Shopian district.

In a tweet, the L-G said the terrorists responsible for the act won`t be spared. "Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," the office of the L-G J&K tweeted.