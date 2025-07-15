Tesla Debuts In India: Maharashtra To Become Country’s Largest EV Manufacturing Hub, Says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday expressed confidence during the inauguration of Tesla’s Experience Centre that Maharashtra will become the state with the highest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capacity in India.

Tesla Debuts In India

World-renowned EV manufacturer Tesla has officially entered the Indian market, and its first Experience Centre in the country — located in Mumbai — was inaugurated by CM Fadnavis. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, Principal Secretary/CEO Kaustubh Dhavse, and Tesla representatives were also present.

CM Fadnavis said this was a momentous occasion for Maharashtra and Mumbai, as "the world’s smartest car" arrives in India and officially launches with the support of the Union government.

Welcome to India @Tesla



Inaugurated Tesla’s first-ever Experience Centre in India at BKC, Mumbai, today.This is not just the inauguration of an Experience Centre ; it’s a powerful statement—Tesla is here, and it’s chosen the right city and the right state: Mumbai, Maharashtra!"… pic.twitter.com/4ilfAHCEoO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 15, 2025

“The Mumbai centre is not just an Experience Centre but also serves as a delivery location, logistics hub, and service unit. Bookings for Tesla cars have also begun here,” he remarked. Tesla’s global bestseller, the Model Y, was launched in India on Tuesday.

Tesla Model Y Range

According to the Chief Minister, the vehicle charges in about 15 minutes, offers a range of up to 600 km on a single charge, produces zero emissions, and is globally acclaimed for its safety features. CM Fadnavis said the state government has implemented a dynamic policy to promote EV adoption, offering special incentives for charging infrastructure, tax exemptions, and manufacturing support.

“Maharashtra will lead India’s EV industry in the near future. After Mumbai, services will expand to two more Indian cities. In Mumbai alone, four large charging hubs and 32 charging stations are being set up,” he added.

Maharashtra Government EV Policy

The state government introduced the EV Policy 2025 in May this year, which encourages the use of electric vehicles across the state and aims to provide financial incentives and infrastructure support to achieve a 30 per cent increase in EV adoption by 2030.

Incentives On EVs

Under the policy, transport and commercial EVs are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 2 lakh, while electric buses can receive benefits of up to Rs 20 lakh. These incentives are available for up to 25,000 four-wheelers and 1,500 buses. Earlier, benefits for personal electric cars were capped at Rs 1.75 lakh. However, the new policy focuses exclusively on transport and commercial vehicles.

No Toll On Major Expressways

Adding further, electric cars and buses will be exempt from tolls on major expressways, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu).

EVs registered in Maharashtra will also be exempt from road tax and registration fees. The policy envisions the installation of EV charging stations every 25 kilometres along state and national highways.

Furthermore, every government parking lot must include at least one EV charging station. New residential buildings are required to have one community charging point, while new commercial buildings must allocate 50 per cent of their parking spaces for EV charging. Older commercial properties are required to dedicate 20 per cent of their parking for this purpose.