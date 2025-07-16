Tesla’s India Entry Set To Transform Domestic EV Landscape: Experts

New Delhi: The official launch of Tesla in India has created a buzz in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, with experts on Wednesday calling it a major turning point for the country’s clean mobility future. Industry leaders believe Tesla’s arrival will not only benefit consumers but also reshape the overall EV ecosystem in India.

Nikhil Dhaka, an auto expert from Primus Partners, said Tesla’s entry marks a significant moment in India's journey towards sustainable transportation. “Tesla isn’t just another carmaker entering the Indian market -- it brings global ambition, advanced technology and a promise to push innovation across the sector,” he told IANS.

While Tesla's cars will likely be priced in the entry-level luxury segment, experts believe that many Indian buyers will still be drawn to the brand. “Tesla has a strong brand appeal and tech advantage. Many buyers may stretch their budgets by 20 to 25 per cent just to own a Tesla,” Dhaka stated.

The US EV giant has announced that it is now preparing to open a new showroom in Delhi. Along with this, the EV company announced that it will soon set up four new charging stations in New Delhi.

These will include 16 Superchargers and 15 Destination Chargers for EV users, according to its official statement. Tesla on Tuesday launched its first ‘Experience Centre’ in Mumbai, where it also introduced its popular electric SUV, the Model Y, to Indian customers.

In an official statement, the company said it plans to build a full EV ecosystem in India. This will include showrooms, service centres, delivery hubs, charging points, logistics facilities, and office spaces across the country. In Mumbai, Tesla has already announced four major charging stations in important locations like Lower Parel, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Navi Mumbai, and Thane.