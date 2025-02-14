Texas Smokehouse Secures Funding, Set To Open 100 Outlets In Its First Phase Of Expansion In India

Texas Smokehouse, India’s first-ever smoked chicken QSR brand, is making bold moves to disrupt the country’s fast-food industry. Yummify Foods & Beverages Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Texas Smokehouse has raised undisclosed funding in the pre-seed round. The founder, Isht Sethi has announced an aggressive expansion plan of 100 outlets, the brand is set to redefine quick, flavorful, and healthier fast food. As the QSR industry in India surges toward a projected ₹827 billion market by 2025, Texas Smokehouse is positioned to bridge the gap in the market with its authentic, slow-cooked smoked chicken offerings.

Fueling Growth through Investment & Expansion

The funding will drive Texas Smokehouse’s rapid expansion across North India, ensuring accessibility to every food lover craving rich, smoky flavours. The brand will scale up using state-wise Master Franchise, Company Owned-Company Operated (CoCo), Franchise-Owned Company-Operated (FoCo) and Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated (FoFo) models, allowing efficient penetration into key metropolitan and Tier-1 & Tier-2 cities.

"The QSR industry in India is booming, and Texas Smokehouse is ready to tap into this momentum. Where the QSR market is cluttered with deep-fried offerings, our unique smoked chicken combined with an affordable, high-quality menu, set us apart. We are now geared to expand aggressively and bring our brand closer to customers nationwide," said Isht Sethi, Founder of Texas Smokehouse.

Bridging the Market Gap: A Unique Smoked Chicken QSR

India’s fast-food landscape is largely dominated by fried chicken, burgers, and pizzas, leaving a massive gap for premium, slow-cooked, and real wood-smoked chicken. Texas Smokehouse is stepping in to fill this void, offering an alternative to traditional deep-fried fast food with a menu focused on healthier, oil-free, preservative-free, wood-smoked chicken.

"We see a huge gap in the Indian QSR space for a smoked chicken brand. Consumers today seek premium, slow-cooked, and unique flavours that aren’t found in traditional fast-food options. Texas Smokehouse is here to redefine the QSR experience with authentic smoked chicken, burgers, rice bowls, breast meals, wraps, and air-fried sides," said Ritesh Goyal, Co-Founder of Texas Smokehouse.

Perfectly Aligned with quick commerce & 10-Minute Delivery

Speed is key in the QSR business, and Texas Smokehouse is leveraging a rapid 10-minute delivery model to reach consumers faster than ever. The menu is optimized for fast, efficient deliveries, ensuring that hot, fresh, and flavorful meals arrive at customers’ doorsteps without compromising quality.

"Our smoked chicken is crafted for quick service yet maintains its juicy, rich, traditional taste & health benefits. This will ensure customers get their food fast, fresh, and full of flavour within no time" added Ritesh Goyal.

Texas Smokehouse: The Future of QSR in India



With 100 outlets planned across India, Texas Smokehouse is on a mission to:

Revolutionise fast food with smoked chicken

Provide a healthier, tastier alternative to fried QSR meals

Expand rapidly through franchise opportunities

Create significant employment in the food industry

The brand’s first outlet, launched in India in August 2024, has already witnessed strong demand and steady month-on-month growth, reinforcing its potential as a category leader in India’s QSR space.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)