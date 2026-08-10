/TG Mohandas arrest: Police to add charges, seized gadgets to undergo forensic examination

Right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas has been arrested over alleged remarks concerning a student protest in New Delhi related to the NEET paper leak. He is scheduled to be produced before the concerned magistrate's court on Monday, while police are preparing to send the digital devices seized from him for forensic examination, according to reports.
Mohandas was taken into custody from his residence in Koovapadam, Kochi, on Sunday. Officials said his arrest was formally recorded at the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station around midnight.
Police gathered details related to his YouTube account and seized digital devices allegedly used to create and upload the controversial video. The seized gadgets will be presented before the court and then sent for forensic analysis, officials added.
Police officials said they are also considering adding further charges against Mohandas after additional investigation. At present, he has been booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act.
According to reports, the charges relate to allegedly provoking others with the intent to cause a riot, publishing or circulating false statements, rumours or reports, and causing nuisance to a person through any means of communication.
Police have also contacted social media platforms to request the removal of the controversial video. The case was registered based on a complaint alleging that videos posted on Mohandas’ YouTube channel, 'Pathrika,' were meant to disrupt public peace and generate fear and unrest.
In the video, Mohandas allegedly said that the Delhi students’ protest “could lead to incidents of gang rape” and claimed there would be no complaints because “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped.”
He also allegedly stated that, if he were in charge, he would impose a curfew and order the protesters to disperse, and if they refused, “open fire,” according to reports. He further claimed that although some people would be killed or permanently injured, the situation would be brought under control within hours and the bodies moved to hospitals.
Police alleged that the videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with the aim of disturbing public tranquillity and creating unrest by spreading fear among those who took part in the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
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