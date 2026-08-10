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TG Mohandas arrest: Police to add charges, seized gadgets to undergo forensic examination

Right-wing commentator TG Mohandas was arrested in Kerala over alleged inflammatory remarks about a Delhi student protest, with police considering additional charges and preparing to send his seized digital devices for forensic analysis.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 10:40 AM IST
TG Mohandas arrest: Police to add charges, seized gadgets to undergo forensic examination
Image Credit: X/@T_RexRoars

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