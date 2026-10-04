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Thackeray brothers lead ‘Garjana Morcha’ in Mumbai, demand scrapping of SIR

Addressing the opposition-led ‘Garjana Morcha’ in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray issued a strong call for action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in voter lists and the conduct of elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Thackeray brothers lead ‘Garjana Morcha’ in Mumbai, demand scrapping of SIR
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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