Thackeray Brothers Release Manifesto For BMC Elections, Slams BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled their joint manifesto, 'Vachan Nama', for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The manifesto's cover prominently featured a photograph of the Thackeray brothers alongside Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance pledged to provide affordable housing and strengthen infrastructure across healthcare, public transport, and education sectors.

Under the manifesto, women employed as domestic workers and Koli women are to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the proposed 'Swabhiman Nidhi' scheme.

The alliance has also said that if it comes to power, it will cut the minimum fare to Rs 5 from Rs 10 and add more buses and routes. They also promised to scrap property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft and change parking rules so that each flat in redeveloped buildings gets one parking space.

The manifesto was announced at a joint press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, marking Raj Thackeray's return to the place after 20 years. Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena in 2005 due to differences with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray over the future of the party. Balasaheb Thackeray handed the responsibility of the party to his son.

The Thackeray brothers also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a press conference, accusing it of "threatening" voters and undermining democratic norms ahead of the BMC polls.

Uddhav Thackeray accused Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of "threatening" candidates and voters and demanded his suspension.

"Rahul Narwekar, who is the chairman of the assembly, openly threatening candidates and voters, is very shocking. Action must be taken against him; he should be immediately suspended... He tells officers to remove the security of the leaders; he has this authority inside the assembly, not outside. A case should be filed against Rahul Narwekar," he said.

"You have stolen the right to vote from voters by electing candidates unopposed. By-elections should take place at these places," he added.

Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he made "vote theft" allegations.

"This is Jhund shahi, not democracy anymore, even if we catch them red-handed while doing vote chori, now they have started stealing the candidates," he said.

"We have no comparison with PM Modi, who built Mount Kailash and brought the Ganga to Earth. He was the one who did Samudra Manthan! We are still waiting for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue to come out from the sea where PM Modi had done poojan years back... We dare the Election Commission, show all call records of the Returning officers, we want to see," he added.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray flagged concern over BJP and Shiv Sena candidates winning unopposed in the Maharashtra civic polls.

"The BJP had gone to the Supreme Court against the unopposed elected candidates of West Bengal. I want to know what the same party thinks of the unopposed elected candidates of Mahayuti now. Nobody comes with permanent power; if they think they will never be removed from government, they should rethink. I have been saying this for years; they are turning Maharashtra into UP and Bihar. Maharashtra has shown direction to the country. Those who want to come into politics are changing their ideologies," he said.

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.