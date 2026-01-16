Thackeray Legacy Crumbles: Sena UBT-MNS Sink Despite Reunion; Is Congress Behind the Rout?



The Maharashtra civic body polls, held on January 15, across 29 municipal corporations, including the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune, Thane, Nagpur, and Nashik, with results underway. The emerging trends handed a massive victory to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance put up a poor show in the January 2026 Maharashtra civic body polls held across 29 municipal corporations. Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS managed only 57-68 wards combined in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with UBT taking 58 and MNS 9, against BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Mahayuti’s strong 119 leads. This marks a clear drop from the undivided Shiv Sena's 84 out of 227 wards in the 2017 polls.

BJP led with over 1,000 wards statewide and topped 23-25 corporations. Mahayuti's voter turnout stood at 54%, while UBT-MNS slipped to a 25-30% vote share in key areas, down from the undivided Shiv Sena's 37-45% in 2017. MNS managed to pick up just a handful of seats despite the hyped pre-election show.

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena’s stronghold areas like Mumbai's Dadar, Mahim, and Worli saw big setbacks—Shiv Sena (Shinde) managed to take Ward 163 from UBT contender Sangita Sawant. In Thane, UBT-MNS won only 2 seats out of 41 against Mahayuti. Pune gave them under 10 combined; Kalyan-Dombivli limited Shiv Sena (UBT) to 2; and they drew blanks in Nagpur and Nashik.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joined forces in December 2025 after 20 years, sharing over 20 BMC seats. Meanwhile, Mahayuti raced ahead with BJP at 86 BMC leads and Shiv Sena (Shinde) at 31, ending Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 30-year hold on BMC.

The reunion of the Thackeray brothers and alliance with Congress in some seats recalls Bal Thackeray’s criticism of Congress. He said Shiv Sena must never ally with Congress, calling it "poison" to the party's roots. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, along with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, formed an alliance with Congress in Pune, Parbhani, Jalna, Nashik, Chule, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Ichalkaranji. In these areas, Shiv Sena (UBT) performed poorly, winning no seats in Pune and Solapur, just 1 seat in Kolhapur, and only 8 seats in Nashik.

Shiv Sena UBT's informal ties with Congress, which took 10-16 BMC seats on its own, splitting the opposition vote and aiding the Mahayuti's win, proved Balasaheb Thackeray right, hurting UBT's chances.



