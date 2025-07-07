Thackeray Reunion Puts BJP, Shinde Camp On Edge; Congress Watches In Silence

In a dramatic turn of events, estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared a stage for the first time in 20 years, showcasing their unity and celebrating their perceived "victory" over the Mahayuti government's decision to roll back the three-language policy. The cousins delivered public addresses at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai's Worli, making a significant statement with their hand-in-hand political show.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Supremo and Babasaheb Thackeray's son, Uddhav, made a big statement during the "victory rally" and said that they have 'come together to stay together'. Meanwhile, their coming together could be a pivotal point for their political rivals and allies alike.

Thackeray Reunion Impact On BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 132 of the 288 seats in Maharashtra during the state Assembly elections in 2024. With this victory, the party established its dominance as the top party. However, with the Thackeray brothers' reunion, there lie several challenges ahead.

The upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections will be a crucial point for the BJP, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which could be a potential game-changer for the BJP's dominance in Maharashtra.

After the rally of the once-rival brothers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Raj Thackeray for giving him the credit for their reunion, as he must be getting the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray. He also alleged that Raj and Uddhav are jealous of the work of the Mahayuti alliance

The Shinde Factor

While the BJP stands at the front in the impact zone, Deputy Chief Minister and former CM Eknath Shinde is also likely to be impacted by the reunion.

The upcoming elections and political developments will indeed be crucial for Deputy CM Shinde, given the brothers could claim the Thackeray legacy and Uddhav's repeated "traitor" allegations against the Deputy CM since he broke off with Shiv Sena.

Shinde's ability to navigate through the challenges and maintain his political power would be closely watched, especially in the upcoming BMC elections.

The ex-Maharashtra CM Shinde, reacting to the public addresses made by Thackerays, alleged that Uddhav's speech was filled with jealousy, bitterness, and power craving.

Congress' Calculated Silence?

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, while speaking to the media, had a positive reaction to the reunion and claimed that the BJP is having sleepless nights due to it. However, Congress' official reaction to the coming together of Raj and Uddhav is still awaited.

While the Thackeray brothers' rival parties could be impacted by their joining of hands, their allies in the state, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also face a dilemma due to Raj and MNS's public political ideas, including that of an anti-Muslim stance.

Alliance Impact On Thackeray Cousins

The two Thackeray brothers, for the last 20 years, have preached starkly opposite political ideologies but came together for the Marathi pride.

One thing that could ascertain the stance and power of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray and their respective parties is the forthcoming BMC elections, which could be the make-or-break point for their brotherhood.