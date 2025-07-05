Thackeray Cousins Share Stage In Worli, Reunite After 2 Decades For Marathi Cause

New Delhi: Cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, who had been estranged for nearly 20 years, came together on Saturday to mark the Maharashtra government's withdrawal of Hindi as the optional third language in schools. Their united stand against the proposed three-language policy, which prompted the Mahayuti government to halt its rollout, has sparked fresh speculation about a possible political rapprochement.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Brothers, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray share a hug as Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are holding a joint rally as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language.



#WATCH | Visuals from Worli Dome in Mumbai, where leaders of Uddhav Thackeray faction (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are holding a joint rally as the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language.



What Is the Hindi Imposition Controversy in Maharashtra?

The Maharashtra government recently found itself in the middle of a political and cultural storm over its proposed three-language policy, which was seen as promoting Hindi in the state’s school curriculum.

The controversy began after the Mahayuti government issued a government resolution (GR) in April, as part of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 at the primary level. The GR stated that Hindi would be introduced as the default third language for students in Marathi and English-medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

This decision triggered strong backlash from various political, social, and cultural groups, most notably from Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, who criticized the move as an attempt to impose Hindi over regional languages in Maharashtra.

Facing mounting pressure, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Hindi would not be mandatory, and students would have the freedom to choose another Indian language instead.

Earlier this month, the state government issued a revised order, stating that Hindi would "generally" be offered as the third language. However, the order added a condition: if at least 20 students in a class opted for a different Indian language, the school must provide a teacher for that subject or offer it through online classes.

In response to the ongoing criticism, the government last week announced that it was withdrawing the amended GR and would set up a new committee to review and reframe the policy.