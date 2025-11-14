Thakurganj Election Result 2025: JDU Candidate Gopal Kumar Agarwal Wins Bihar Assembly Seat

Thakurganj Election Result 2025: Gopal Kumar Agarwal of the Janata Dal United won the Thakurganj Assembly Constituency in Bihar with 85,243 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. He won by a margin of 8,822 votes. Ghulam Hasnain finished second with 76,421 votes. Despite a significant vote share, he could not close the wide gap created by the JDU candidate.

In third place was Saud Alam from the RJD, who received 60,036 votes. The vote difference shows that the contest in Thakurganj was mainly between the top three candidates, while the remaining contender secured only a small share.

Talking about the Thakurganj Assembly constituency which is located in Kishanganj district was the first created in 1951. It briefly ceased to exist between 1957 and 1967 before being reconstituted. The constituency itself comprises the Thakurganj block and 13 Gram Panchayats of the Dighalbank block.

Previous data shows Congress has been the most successful party here, winning eight times, while BJP, Janata Party, Janata Dal, LJP, Samajwadi Party, JDU, and RJD have each secured one victory. Thakurganj is a Muslim-majority seat that traditionally leaned toward Congress in its early decades and later toward the RJD. The current MLA is Saud Asrar of the RJD.