Thane: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies By Suicide; Ex-Partner Booked For Abetment

Thane: A tragic incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Thane district, where a 21-year-old air hostess was found dead at her residence. Police on Wednesday said she allegedly died by suicide, and have registered a case of abetment against her former partner.

Police said the woman was found hanging from a ceiling hook at her home in Anusuya Niwas, Kalyan, on December 28. In her complaint, the victim’s mother said she grew concerned after her daughter did not respond to several phone calls. She then asked a neighbour to check on her. The neighbour went to the house, found the woman hanging, and immediately informed others.

She was rushed to Rukminibai Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, officials said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Relationship Details And Allegations

According to PTI Reports, As per the complaint, the woman had been in a relationship with the accused since 2020. Recently, he allegedly refused to marry her, threatened to make some of her photos public, and began a relationship with another woman. Her family believes these actions pushed her to take the extreme step.

Police Probe And FIR Details

After performing the last rites, the family went through the woman’s mobile phone and bank statements, which raised serious concerns. Police said the chat messages, along with injury marks found on her body, indicated that she had been subjected to frequent physical abuse. Bank records further revealed that the accused had taken several lakhs of rupees from her on the promise of marriage. The most recent transaction between them was dated December 16, 2025.

Based on these findings and the complaint filed by the family, police registered an FIR against the man under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said the matter is being thoroughly investigated and further action will be taken as the probe progresses.