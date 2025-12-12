Thane Water Cut: City Hit By 50% Water Cut After Key Pipeline Damaged Again

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has imposed an immediate 50% water cut across the city for the next three days after a key supply line was damaged during excavation work by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) at Kalyan Phata on Thursday.

This marks the second instance within a week in which the ageing pipeline has been damaged due to ongoing MGL works, causing significant inconvenience to residents who are increasingly relying on tankers and bottled water to meet daily needs.

A civic official said, “The 1,000 mm diameter pipeline carrying water from the Pise Weir to the Temghar Water Purification Plant suffered damage Thursday afternoon near Kalyan Phata during ongoing Mahanagar Gas Ltd excavation work. Repair work on the pipeline has begun on an urgent basis. However, as the pipeline is old, the repairs may take up to three more days. Due to this, supply across Thane city has been reduced and 50% cuts imposed in supply.”

To manage the shortage, the corporation has introduced a zoning system for water distribution until 15 December. The method ensures equitable allocation of available water based on geographical areas, with each zone receiving supply for only 12 hours a day until repairs are completed.

The TMC has urged residents to conserve water and cooperate with the administration during this period.