Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Thank you friends': PM Modi expresses gratitude to youth for response to his midnight video

'Thank you friends': PM Modi expresses gratitude to youth for response to his midnight video

PM Modi thanked young Indians for their enthusiastic response and insightful suggestions following his midnight video message.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
'Thank you friends': PM Modi expresses gratitude to youth for response to his midnight video
Image Credit: PM Narendra Modi/Instagram

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tulika Maan suspended by NADA, withdrawn from India’s Judo squad
Commonwealth Games 20267 min ago
2
'Vande Matram'32 min ago
3
Rohit Sharma36 min ago
4
Gen Z57 min ago
5
India vs Zimbabwe1 hr ago