/'Thank you friends': PM Modi expresses gratitude to youth for response to his midnight video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the nation's youngsters for their enthusiastic and overwhelming response to his midnight video.
Addressing the young citizens as “friends,” the PM acknowledged their prompt engagement and support.
PM Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle, saying, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."
He says, "Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you responded to my video and your positive suggestions. Thanks to everyone."
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his Instagram handle;, "Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions."— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
He says, "Thank you friends. I had the opportunity to meet you late last night. I appreciate the way you… https://t.co/B4hrqwPwic pic.twitter.com/t6hfaVcvET
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