Narendra Modi

Thank you Goa, says PM Narendra Modi after BJP's win in municipal elections

The ruling BJP on Monday won a majority in five out of six municipal councils in Goa where elections were held on March 20.

File Photo

New Delhi: Hailing the BJP's win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 22, 2021) said the results show the people's appreciation towards the party's development agenda.

PM Modi in a tweet said, "Thank you Goa for the continuous support to BJP. The results of the Municipal Elections 2021 show the people's appreciation towards our Party's development agenda."

"I laud all hardworking BJP Karyakartas who went among people and worked hard during the campaign," he added.

The party also won a majority in the Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) where the election was held on the same day, poll officials said. 

