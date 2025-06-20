New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington, opting instead to return to India. The invitation was extended during a 35-minute phone call between the two leaders while PM Modi was attending the G7 Summit in Canada. Trump had invited PM Modi for a dinner in Washington, but the Prime Minister politely declined due to prior commitments, saying that he "needed to return to the land of sacred Mahaprabhu."

Addressing a public rally in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, PM Modi mentioned that he preferred to return to the "land of Lord Jagannath" or "Maha Prabhu's dharti," highlighting his commitment to his cultural roots and duties back home.

"Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the US President, thank you for the invitation. It is very important for me to go to the land of Mahaprabhu and hence I politely declined his invitation and your love and devotion to Mahaprabhu brought me to this land," says PM Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha: "Just two days ago, I was in Canada for the G7 summit and the US President Trump called me. He said, since you have come to Canada, go via Washington, we will have dinner together and talk. He extended the invitation with great insistence. I told the… pic.twitter.com/MdLsiYnNCQ — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

He further said, "When the BJP government in Odisha is completing its first year, all of you are busy preparing for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Mahaprabhu is our idol and inspiration and with the blessings of Mahaprabhu, the issues related to the Sri Mandir have also been resolved. I congratulate Mohan ji and his government for respecting the requests of crores of devotees. As soon as the government was formed here, all the four doors of the Sri Mandir were opened. The Ratna Bhandar of the Sri Mandir has also been opened and this is not a matter of political victory or defeat. This has been done to respect the faith of crores of devotees."

During their phone call, PM Modi and President Trump discussed various topics, and Trump expressed support for India's efforts. PM Modi also extended an invitation to Trump to visit India for the next Quad summit, which Trump accepted enthusiastically.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first anniversary celebration of the BJP's government in Odisha, marking his sixth visit to the state since the government took office in June 2024. During the event, PM Modi launched 105 development projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore, covering key sectors such as health infrastructure, drinking water and irrigation and National Highways and Railway Infrastructure.

Additionally, PM Modi unveiled the "Odisha Vision Document," a roadmap aimed at transforming the state into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.