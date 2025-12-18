Thar Havoc On Dimapur Railway Station Track, Viral Video Shocks Netizens | Watch

A video showing a Mahindra Thar causing chaos on the railway tracks at Dimapur Railway Station has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens shocked and raising concerns about safety and law enforcement in the region.

The clip, which was shared across social media platforms like Twitter, shows the SUV moving on the tracks while people on the platform watch in disbelief.

As per the X page that shared the video, the incident is at Nagaland's Dimapur Railway Station.

According to a report by India Today, authorities have taken the vehicle and the driver into custody and registered a case at the Railway Protection Force, Dimapur. Additionally, the report also stated that the car was being driven by a 65-year-old man.

Meanwhile, how the car got onto the railway tracks is still under investigation.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens' Reaction

Social media users expressed shock at the reckless behaviour, with many pointing out that such stunts could have led to serious accidents.

"He thought it will be like the movies where he drives on the track," a person commented.

"His/her car should be crushed in front of him/her. That's the only punishment you could suggest to this uncivilised animal behaviour," an X user commented.

The viral video sparked a discussion among netizens about safety and enforcement of laws in the region. Some called for strict action against the driver.

"Don’t try to remove and let owner face consequences of doing this act. I would love to see Vande Bharat / Shatabdi express passing on this track and vehicle gets totaled. Please make sure nobody is not there inside car. People are not having any fear of law & order. 0 civic sense," a user commented under the video.