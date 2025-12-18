Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997681https://zeenews.india.com/india/thar-havoc-on-dimapur-railway-station-track-viral-video-shocks-netizens-watch-2997681.html
NewsIndiaThar Havoc On Dimapur Railway Station Track, Viral Video Shocks Netizens | Watch
THAR VIRAL VIDEOS

Thar Havoc On Dimapur Railway Station Track, Viral Video Shocks Netizens | Watch

The clip, which was shared across social media platforms like Twitter, shows the SUV moving on the tracks while people on the platform watch in disbelief.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 07:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thar Havoc On Dimapur Railway Station Track, Viral Video Shocks Netizens | WatchScreenshots from video (Photos Credit: @motordave2/X)

A video showing a Mahindra Thar causing chaos on the railway tracks at Dimapur Railway Station has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens shocked and raising concerns about safety and law enforcement in the region. 

The clip, which was shared across social media platforms like Twitter, shows the SUV moving on the tracks while people on the platform watch in disbelief.

As per the X page that shared the video, the incident is at Nagaland's Dimapur Railway Station. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to a report by India Today, authorities have taken the vehicle and the driver into custody and registered a case at the Railway Protection Force, Dimapur. Additionally, the report also stated that the car was being driven by a 65-year-old man.

Meanwhile, how the car got onto the railway tracks is still under investigation.

Watch Viral Video Here: 

Zee News could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. 

Also Check- Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pakistan? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Title Track | Viral Video

Netizens' Reaction

Social media users expressed shock at the reckless behaviour, with many pointing out that such stunts could have led to serious accidents.

"He thought it will be like the movies where he drives on the track," a person commented. 

"His/her car should be crushed in front of him/her. That's the only punishment you could suggest to this uncivilised animal behaviour," an X user commented. 

The viral video sparked a discussion among netizens about safety and enforcement of laws in the region. Some called for strict action against the driver.

"Don’t try to remove and let owner face consequences of doing this act. I would love to see Vande Bharat / Shatabdi express passing on this track and vehicle gets totaled. Please make sure nobody is not there inside car. People are not having any fear of law & order. 0 civic sense," a user commented under the video. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Shares His Fitness Formula
govt MNREGA
CM Set To Rename Bengal Job Scheme After Mahatma Gandhi Amid 'G RAM G' Row
National Investigation Agency
NIA Arrests One More Accused From Kashmir In Delhi Red Fort Blast Case
icai ca foundation admit card
ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 Admit Card Out At eservices.icai.org
Pakistan Viral Video
Dhurandhar Fever Rising In Pak? Bilawal Bhutto's Event Features Movie's Song
Uttar Pradesh
Fake Fertiliser Sellers To Face Action, Likely To Be Booked Under NSA: Yogi
Election Commission
Supreme Court Asks ECI To Decide On SIR Extension Pleas By Dec 31
Canada
Global Firms Hire More From Indian B Schools; UAE, US Key Destinations
nitish kumar bihar
J&K Grand Mufti Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Incident
Rohit Prasad
Who Is Alexa’s Key Architect Rohit Prasad - Set To Exit Amazon