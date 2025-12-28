Tharoor Backs Digvijaya Singh’s RSS Remark, Says ‘Discipline Should Be In Our Organisation’

Amid the ongoing debate over internal differences within the Congress party after senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh publicly praised the organisational strength of the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday seemingly backed the senior party leader's statement and the need for discipline in Congress.

Reacting to a reporter’s question about Digvijaya Singh praising the organisational strength of the RSS, Tharoor said, "Even I want our organisation to strengthen. There should be discipline in our organisation. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself."

