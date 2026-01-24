Tharoor breaks silence on rift with party, defends stand on Operation Sindoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday rejected claims that he has gone against the party line, asserting that he has “at no stage violated any of the Congress’ positions in Parliament.”

Tharoor clarified that there has been only one instance of “public disagreement on principle”, which followed the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent response through Operation Sindoor. He said he stands by his position and remains unapologetic.

"After the terror attack, which killed 26 people, the Congress leader had said that the act "cannot go unpunished, there has to be a kinetic response. I have at no stage violated any of the Congress' positions in Parliament; the only issue on which there has been public disagreement on principle is about Operation Sindoor, where I did take a very strong stand, and I remain unapologetic about that," Tharoor said, ANI reported.

Tharoor’s remarks come amid speculation that he is upset with the party leadership after being allegedly ignored at a Congress ‘mahapanchayat’ event in Kochi on January 19. Tharoor was present at the event, which was also attended by Rahul Gandhi. However, as Gandhi arrived on stage along with KC Venugopal, several leaders were greeted directly, while Tharoor was not.

Elaborating on the disagreement that led to public discussion within the party, Tharoor recalled writing a column after the Pahalgam attack. “After Pahalgam happened, I myself, as an observer and commentator, I had written a column in the Indian Express, which I think I gave the title ‘After Pahalgam’, they gave it a title ‘Hit Hard, Hit Smart’. I said in that article – this cannot go unpunished; there has to be a kinetic response,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)