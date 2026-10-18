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‘That’s on me’: Rebuked by India, JD Vance walks back ‘indentured servants’ remarks over H-1B workers

The MEA called the phrase “deeply offensive”, citing its historical and colonial associations. Vance now says employer control and the risk of deportation were the real targets of his criticism, while defending his arguments over wage disparities and the treatment of foreign workers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
‘That’s on me’: Rebuked by India, JD Vance walks back ‘indentured servants’ remarks over H-1B workers
Image Credit: US Vice President JD Vance. (File photo: Reuters/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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