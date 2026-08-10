/Thaw in ties? Nepal PM Balen Shah meets Indian Ambassador, first since assuming office in March

In a first, Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah met Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, marking it his first one-to-one meeting with any foreign envoy since assuming office in March this year. The development is being seen as a thaw in India-Nepal ties, as PM Balen Shah, earlier, had reportedly refused to meet any foreign envoy below his level. Now, the courtesy call between the Nepalese PM and Indian Ambassador opens a series of discussions the Prime Minister is holding with foreign envoys, marking a clear shift toward direct, one-to-one diplomacy.
This meeting marks the first time Shah has held face-to-face bilateral talks with an individual foreign diplomat since taking office nearly four months ago. Shah had previously maintained a firm stance against single-delegate meetings with ambassadors, preferring group interactions instead.
Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava held a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister at Singha Durbar, which lasted for approximately an hour. According to the Prime Minister's office, the discussions centered on various dimensions of Nepal-India relations, emphasizing bilateral friendship, mutual interests, development partnerships, and ongoing collaborative efforts.
During the meeting, Ambassador Srivastava conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Shah and reiterated India's dedication to reinforcing bilateral ties. In return, Prime Minister Shah underscored the importance of strengthening historical connections between the two neighboring countries and stressed the value of cooperating closely on matters of mutual concern.
Following his meeting with Srivastava, Shah is scheduled to hold a separate one-to-one discussion with Chinese Ambassador Zhang Maoming later today, followed by a meeting with US Charge d'Affaires Scott Urbom tomorrow.
Nepal is one of India's largest and most prominent development partners. India-Nepal Cooperation for developing modern infrastructure in Nepal began in 1951 with the construction of Gauchar Airport in Kathmandu (completed in 1954). The Indian Aid Mission in Nepal was also set up in 1954 for coordinating various developmental projects of the Government of India in areas of connectivity, health, education, power and other sectors.
Over the past seven decades, India-Nepal development cooperation has expanded and diversified. It now covers a wide range of sectors such as health, education, power, archives, archaeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, and capacity building, among many. The projects implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the country.
Balen Shah came to power propelled by the students' uprising that forced former PM KP Sharma Oli to resign. Under PM Shah, the Nepal government has made several rules related to border crossings and trades that attracted widespread criticism from the public. Later, some of the rules were relaxed.
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