/Thaw in ties? Nepal PM Balen Shah meets Indian Ambassador, first since assuming office in March

In a first, Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah met Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, marking it his first one-to-one meeting with any foreign envoy since assuming office in March this year. The development is being seen as a thaw in India-Nepal ties, as PM Balen Shah, earlier, had reportedly refused to meet any foreign envoy below his level. Now, the courtesy call between the Nepalese PM and Indian Ambassador opens a series of discussions the Prime Minister is holding with foreign envoys, marking a clear shift toward direct, one-to-one diplomacy.