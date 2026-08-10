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Thaw in ties? Nepal PM Balen Shah meets Indian Ambassador, first since assuming office in March

This meeting marks the first time Shah has held face-to-face bilateral talks with an individual foreign diplomat since taking office nearly four months ago. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAkash Sinha
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Thaw in ties? Nepal PM Balen Shah meets Indian Ambassador, first since assuming office in March
Image Credit: X/IndiaInNepal

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Thaw in ties? Nepal PM Balen Shah meets Indian Ambassador, first since assuming office in March
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