Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday during his visit to Indonesia, signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from healthcare, EVM, critical minerals to BrahMos, Astra missile deals, and, importantly, a MoU to jointly develop the Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is located at a strategically important geographic location, just 100 miles from India’s Great Nicobar Island.
At first glance, Sabang may appear to be just another Indonesian port. But a closer look at its geography reveals why it could become one of India's most valuable strategic assets. Sabang is emerging as a key pillar of India's Indo-Pacific strategy and a counter to China’s dominance in the Indo-Pacific.
Sabang is located on Indonesia's We Island, just around 90 nautical miles south of India's Indira Point in Great Nicobar.
Between the two lies the Six Degree Channel, one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints. Nearly 40% of global trade passes through this sea lane before entering or exiting the Strait of Malacca.
Unlike many commercial ports, Sabang also has a natural depth of nearly 40 metres, enabling it to accommodate large naval vessels, aircraft carriers and submarines.
Its location gives Indonesia control over the western entrance to the Malacca Strait, while Great Nicobar sits closer to the eastern approaches, giving both New Delhi and Jakarta the much-needed deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.
The Great Nicobar Project represents a cornerstone of India’s evolving, multi-layered Indo-Pacific defense strategy. By developing Great Nicobar Island in this manner, New Delhi is accounting for its security, developmental, economic, societal and environmental needs.
Siddhant Hira, senior research associate at NatStrat, explains the project with unmatched logistical depth, rapid asset deployment capabilities and continuous ‘space-to-seabed’ surveillance over vital SLOCs. Alongside deepening defence ties with regional partners like the Philippines and Indonesia, this strategic vantage point acts as a powerful deterrent to safeguard maritime equilibrium.
But how will Sabang complement the Great Nicobar project?
Colonel Anurag Shukla views Sabang and Great Nicobar as not competing projects. Instead, he views them as what he describes as a "two-anchor maritime strategy."
"Great Nicobar strengthens India's eastern choke-point posture near Malacca, while Sabang adds a forward partnership node on the opposite side of the same lane. Together, they improve surveillance, resilience, and strategic depth across the India-Indonesia maritime arc," says Colonel Shukla.
The idea is simple.
Great Nicobar helps India maintain a stronger presence near the eastern side of the Malacca Strait.
Sabang extends that reach towards the western entrance.
Together, they allow India and Indonesia to monitor shipping movements across almost the entire approach to one of the world's busiest sea routes.
Colonel Shukla explains, "Great Nicobar gives India a stronger eastern anchor near Malacca; Sabang provides a complementary western node, together widening India's ability to monitor, secure, and shape traffic through the Indo-Pacific's most critical maritime corridor."
Modern maritime security is no longer just about warships.
The country that can continuously monitor shipping movements enjoys a major strategic advantage.
With ports located on both sides of the Six Degree Channel, India and Indonesia can improve Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), allowing aircraft and naval assets to respond much faster during emergencies.
The arrangement could reduce operational response times to less than an hour.
It also strengthens monitoring of commercial shipping, naval deployments, piracy and other maritime threats.
Although neither India nor Indonesia officially describes the partnership as anti-China, the strategic implications are difficult to ignore. China's expanding naval presence and infrastructure investments across the Indian Ocean, often described as the "String of Pearls" strategy, have increased concerns in New Delhi.
At the same time, Beijing faces what strategists call the "Malacca Dilemma," since nearly two-thirds of China's trade and energy imports pass through the Strait of Malacca.
Colonel Shukla believes India's approach is about strategic balancing rather than confrontation.
"Sabang gives India not only a port partnership, but a strategic partner on the far side of Malacca, exactly the kind of Indo-Pacific alignment that checks unilateral dominance and strengthens a rules-based maritime order."
He adds that India's objective is not to dominate the region but to prevent any single power from controlling one of the world's most vital trade routes.
The proposed defence cooperation goes far beyond port infrastructure. Indonesia will procure India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles.
According to Colonel Shukla, these agreements reflect growing strategic trust between the two countries.
"India's defence exports to Indonesia, including BrahMos and Astra, show that maritime cooperation is moving from diplomatic goodwill to hard deterrence."
The missile deals also reinforce India's ambition of becoming a leading defence exporter while helping Indonesia strengthen its own maritime security capabilities.
Combined with expanded maritime cooperation, critical mineral partnerships and intelligence sharing, they deepen the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ between the two countries.
One of the less-discussed outcomes of the growing relationship is Indonesia's participation in India's Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR).
The deployment of an Indonesian Liaison Officer at the centre will enable faster sharing of maritime intelligence and improve monitoring of critical sea lanes.
This shared maritime picture will help both countries respond more effectively to piracy, illegal activities, and potential security threats across the Indo-Pacific.
India's maritime thinking has also been shaped by recent disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
The crisis demonstrated how quickly strategic waterways can become geopolitical pressure points capable of disrupting global energy supplies.
For India, which depends heavily on imported crude oil while expanding trade with East Asia, the lesson was clear: relying on a single vulnerable chokepoint is risky.
The Hormuz crisis taught India that choke points are not abstract geography; they are economic vulnerabilities. That lesson has sharpened India's instinct to secure Malacca through Great Nicobar and complementary partnerships like Sabang.
Viewed together, Sabang Port, the Great Nicobar project, BrahMos missile cooperation and expanded maritime intelligence-sharing are all parts of India's evolving Indo-Pacific strategy.
Rather than building formal military alliances, India is strengthening partnerships that combine ports, logistics, defence cooperation, and real-time maritime awareness.
The objective is not confrontation but resilience.
As Colonel Shukla sums it up, "Sabang and Great Nicobar form two ends of the same strategic bridge, giving India greater maritime awareness across the Malacca corridor."
With global trade increasingly shaped by strategic chokepoints, India's partnership with Indonesia signals that maritime infrastructure is no longer just about commerce; it is becoming one of the most important tools of geopolitical influence in the Indo-Pacific.
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