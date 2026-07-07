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The 100-mile maritime arc: How Great Nicobar and Indonesia's Sabang Port could become the missing piece in India's maritime counter to China

Separated by just 90 nautical miles of open water, India’s Great Nicobar project and Indonesia’s Sabang Port are converging into a massive maritime shield. This dual-port architecture creates a permanent checkpoint at the mouth of the Malacca Strait.
 

Written ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 04:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
The 100-mile maritime arc: How Great Nicobar and Indonesia's Sabang Port could become the missing piece in India's maritime counter to China
Image Credit: India and Indonesia will jointly develop the Sabang Port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca, sitting just 100 miles from Great Nicobar Island.

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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