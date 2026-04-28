The 18 jets India returned to Russia in 2007 – Why they matter again now

New Delhi: In 2007, the Indian Air Force (IAF) returned 18 of its early Su-30K fighter jets to Russia and built its fleet around the more advanced Su-30MKI. The move made operations easier and brought all combat aircraft to a common standard.

Nearly two decades later, that decision is being looked at in a very different light. As India moves ahead with its own jet engine and avionics programmes, those older aircraft are now seen as potential flying test platforms that the country no longer has.

Why those aircraft mattered more than expected

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Back then, the Su-30K was seen as outdated. It did not have thrust vectoring, modern avionics or the mix of Indian and Western systems that made the Su-30MKI more capable. Upgrading it did not seem worth the cost.

Today, the thinking has changed. For engineers working on jet engines, having a twin-engine aircraft such as the Su-30K offers a major advantage. One engine can be replaced with a new experimental design, while the other continues to run a proven engine. This allows test flights to continue even if the new engine runs into trouble.

This kind of testing is standard in advanced aerospace programmes. It allows engineers to learn from real flight conditions without putting the aircraft or pilot at unnecessary risk.

The limits of present testing options

Testing a fighter jet engine is not only about getting it to run. It has to perform at high speeds, at high altitudes and under intense flight conditions, including sharp turns and heavy stress on the aircraft.

India has so far depended on large transport aircraft like the IL-76 for some of its flight testing, often through facilities in Russia. These aircraft can support basic trials, but they cannot recreate the conditions a fighter jet faces in real combat-like scenarios.

A platform like the Su-30K could have met this need. It would have allowed testing in conditions much closer to actual operations, helping speed up development and improve the quality of data collected.

A flying lab that never materialised

Beyond engines, these aircraft could have played another role. They could have been used as dedicated test platforms for radar systems, electronic warfare equipment and new weapons.

India is presently developing systems such as the Uttam AESA radar and working on integrating more indigenous technology into its fighters. Testing these systems often requires taking operational Su-30MKI aircraft out of active service for long periods.

This reduces squadron availability. A separate fleet of test aircraft would have allowed research work to continue without affecting combat readiness.

The present plan and its trade-offs

The need for such platforms has now become more evident. As of April 2026, the Gas Turbine Research Establishment has proposed converting two Su-30MKI fighters into dedicated flying testbeds. These aircraft would support future engine programmes, including Kaveri 2.0 and a planned 110 kN-class engine for the AMCA project.

The plan works technically. At the same time, it comes at a cost. It takes away two advanced and combat-ready aircraft from active duty and assigns them to testing roles.

If the older Su-30Ks had been retained, they could have served this purpose without affecting frontline strength.

Where those aircraft are now

The story of those 18 aircraft did not end in India. After being refurbished and upgraded in Belarus, 12 of them were delivered to Angola between 2017 and 2019. The remaining six entered service with the Ethiopian Air Force by early 2024.

Aircraft that were once part of India’s early heavy fighter fleet are now flying elsewhere, instead of being used to support India’s own development programmes.

An issue that is becoming harder to ignore

The bigger issue goes beyond those 18 jets. India still does not have a dedicated fighter-class flying testbed of its own. This has meant relying on foreign facilities for important stages of engine testing and slowing down how fast new systems can be developed and cleared.

As the country moves deeper into building its own engines, sensors and weapons, this shortfall is becoming more visible.

What looked like a clean and practical decision in 2007 solved immediate problems. It also closed off an option that now seems far more valuable than it did at the time.