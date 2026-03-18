The 2026 solo gamble: Why Vijay's 'Secular' pivot at TVK Iftar is a strategic reset for Tamil Nadu politics

Actor-politician Vijay on Wednesday ended speculation about his party’s possible alliances for the upcoming Assembly elections, saying that they are a “people’s team”, indicating that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) will contest the polls on its own.

“There were a lot of speculations about our party since the day we entered politics, calling us that team or this team... But when everyone realised we are a people’s team, they had to find out new narratives. That is when rumours about different alliances emerged. You all must have been confused listening to all these.”

Reaffirming his ideological stand, Vijay said his party is committed to secularism and social justice.

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“Let me clarify one thing here, we always belong to the secular ideology and secular social justice political stand, we will never compromise on that,” he said, drawing loud applause from the audience.

Why this is a strategic reset for Tamil Nadu politics

It represents a strategic reset because it changes both the electoral calculations and the established political norms of Tamil Nadu. For decades, the state has largely followed a two-alliance system, with politics mainly revolving around the DMK-led front and the AIADMK-led front, forcing smaller or new parties to align with one of the two major Dravidian camps to remain politically relevant.

The problem that Vijay's TVK might face

By deciding against forming alliances, Vijay has taken what is being viewed as a “solo gamble” in a state where coalition politics has traditionally dominated. Apart from TVK, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), led by Seeman, has also chosen to contest all 234 seats independently.

Contesting alone means TVK must build a strong organisation across the state while managing significant financial and electoral challenges. Analysts say the move could split the anti-incumbency vote, while placing the burden of performance largely on Vijay’s personal appeal.

Two major alliances in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, the political contest is largely centred around two major alliances. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by the ruling DMK, has retained most of its partners from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Its key constituents include the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, VCK, MDMK and IUML. Actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and the DMDK led by Premallatha Vijayakant joined the front earlier this year.

The opposition space is led by the AIADMK-NDA alliance, which was revived after the AIADMK and BJP reunited in April 2025. The bloc also includes the PMK, AMMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Puratchi Bharatham Katchi and other smaller regional parties. The alliance will contest under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Elections for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.