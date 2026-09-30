/The 37-vote thriller: How 4 SBSP MLAs hold the key to UP’s 10th Rajya Sabha seat

New Delhi: The fight for UP’s 10 Rajya Sabha seats is heating up ahead of October 16. Standing along with Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party (SP) officially locked in its top nominees – party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Group President Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.
It has the numbers to win the two seats with Congress support. A third SP candidate would need support from MLAs outside the alliance.
Voting will take place on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm the same day. The last date for filing nominations is October 6, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats. Three constituencies are vacant at present. The BJP has 257 MLAs, while the SP has 102. The Apna Dal has 13 MLAs, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 9, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) 6 and the Nishad Party 5. The Jan Satta Dal Loktantrik has two MLAs and the Congress has two. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has one MLA, while three former SP members are listed as unattached.
The quota for one Rajya Sabha seat is 37 votes under the present effective strength. The Bharaatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance therefore has the numbers for eight seats based on its present strength. The SP and the Congress together have enough votes for two seats.
The additional contest will depend on how the remaining votes are distributed. The BJP-led alliance needs to put together the required numbers for its eighth candidate. The SP would need additional support if it decides to enter a third candidate.
The BJP has not so far announced its final list of candidates. Its Uttar Pradesh unit has sent a panel of 25 names to the central leadership for consideration. Names such as Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri and Kumar Vishwas have appeared in reports about the shortlist.
The SBSP has six MLAs in the assembly. Four of them have earlier been with the SP and could play a role in the Rajya Sabha arithmetic.
They are Abbas Ansari, Jagdish Narayan, Dudhram and Hansu Ram. The official Uttar Pradesh Assembly website lists all four as SBSP MLAs. It also lists SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Bedi Ram among the party's six legislators.
The four MLAs won their assembly seats as SBSP candidates in the 2022 election when the party was allied with the SP. According to the Hindustan Times, the SP is seeking support from the four SBSP MLAs for the Rajya Sabha election. The four MLAs have been in contact with the party leadership, the report said.
That makes their voting position relevant to the numbers for both sides. Any change in their voting preference would affect the arithmetic for the eighth BJP seats and any possible third SP candidate.
The SP's strategy has changed the immediate picture. The party has formally named only two candidates, Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani.
Ram Gopal has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2004 and is the party's national general secretary. Nathwani is Group President of Reliance Industries and also holds senior positions in other Reliance group companies. He is also president of the Gujarat Cricket Association and the Gujarat State Football Association.
SP leaders have kept the possibility of a third candidate open. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury earlier said, “We will declare a third candidate also.”
However, on Wednesday (September 30), the party filed nominations for two candidates. The deadline for nominations is October 6.
The SP's alleged talks with SBSP MLAs prompted Rajbhar to question the party’s possible plan for a third candidate. He also asked whether all three nominees would fit the SP's PDA formula. He also cautioned the SP about risking its two seats while trying for a third.
The 2024 Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh also saw the SP field a third candidate. The party nominated former Chief Secretary Alok Ranjan along with two other candidates. He lost after several SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP candidates. All eight BJP candidates and two SP candidates won the election.
The present election has a similar numbers-based contest around the extra seat. The BJP-led alliance has the numbers for eight seats on paper. The SP has the numbers for two with Congress support. The final list of candidates, the positions taken by individual MLAs and any cross-voting will determine whether the contest goes beyond these numbers.
With nominations open until October 6, the arithmetic can still change before polling day.
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