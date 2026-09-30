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The 37-vote thriller: How 4 SBSP MLAs hold the key to UP’s 10th Rajya Sabha seat

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s voting strength gives the BJP-led alliance a path to eight Rajya Sabha seats, while the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have enough votes for two. The four Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLAs could become important if the SP decides to field a third candidate.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
The 37-vote thriller: How 4 SBSP MLAs hold the key to UP’s 10th Rajya Sabha seat
Image Credit: SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani filed the nominations in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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