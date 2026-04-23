The 92% mystery: DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted Bengal’s voting surge

The first phase of voting in West Bengal has recorded an unprecedented turnout, with over 92 per cent of voters casting their ballots, according to available data. This marks the highest voter participation not only in the state’s history but also across any Assembly election in India.

The exceptionally high turnout can be seen as a significant moment for democratic participation. Such a level of voluntary voting is rare globally, making the development noteworthy in the context of electoral engagement. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the turnout of the first phase of voting in West Bengal:

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West Bengal elections

Data shows that West Bengal recorded approximately 92.14 per cent polling in the first phase, surpassing its previous highest turnout of 84.33 per cent in 2011.

In subsequent elections held in 2016 and 2021, voter turnout remained in the range of 82 to 83 per cent. This time, however, all previous records have been broken.

Comparisons with other states further highlight the scale of participation. Tamil Nadu’s highest turnout stood at 78 per cent in 2011, Maharashtra recorded around 72 per cent in 1995, while Bihar’s highest turnout since 1951 was 66.91 per cent in 2025.

Several factors are being attributed to the surge in turnout. The revision of electoral rolls under SIR reportedly led to the deletion of around 12 per cent of voter names, prompting many to vote to secure their electoral status.

Additionally, a direct contest between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is believed to have mobilised voters.

Women voters once again outnumbered men, continuing a trend seen in previous elections, which can be linked to welfare schemes and security measures.

Compared to previous elections, incidents of violence were limited. Only a handful of disruptions were reported during the day, including attempts of clashes and isolated attacks in districts such as Birbhum, Murshidabad, Malda, and Asansol. This marks a notable decline from earlier elections, particularly 2021, when large-scale violence, including fatalities and booth capturing, was reported in several regions.

Historically, West Bengal has witnessed electoral violence dating back decades, but the relative reduction this time is being seen as a positive sign.

Political reactions have also begun to emerge. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the high turnout reflects public sentiment against SIR, expressing confidence that the TMC will retain power.

The phase covered 152 seats, of which TMC had won 115 in 2021, while BJP secured 46.

While higher voting percentages are sometimes associated with political change, outcomes depend on multiple factors, including voter demographics and key issues influencing the electorate.

Globally, Uruguay holds one of the highest turnout records, with around 90 per cent participation in its 2019 elections, where voting is compulsory. In comparison, Sweden and South Korea have recorded turnout levels of around 85 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively. The turnout in West Bengal, if finalised above 92 per cent, would stand out among voluntary voting systems.