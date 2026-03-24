The brilliance of Kashi’s Gulabi Meenakari shines, UP’s handicraft dazzles at the India International Jewellery Show

VARANASI: At the India International Jewellery Show held in Bengaluru, Kashi’s Gulabi Meenakari is giving a new international identity to the handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh. Among experts associated with the gems and jewellery industry from across India and abroad, this traditional art has become a special center of attraction. The brand ambassador of GI products of Uttar Pradesh is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself, and this Gulabi Meenakari product is leaving a distinct mark at the India International Jewellery Show Bharat Tritiya-2026.

It is noteworthy that this international show of gems and jewellery, bringing together participants from across the world, is being organized by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. Held from March 21 to 23 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, this event has invited only one artisan from Uttar Pradesh, national award winner Kunj Bihari, to set up a stall. This achievement is a matter of pride not only for him but also for the entire artisan community of the state.

The jewellery crafted through Gulabi Meenakari, which was once limited to the lanes of Kashi and traditional weddings, is now establishing a strong identity in the global market. Jewellery made through this art is known for its intricate craftsmanship, delicate colors, and traditional beauty. Kunj Bihari says that this art is centuries old and is now gaining international recognition through such platforms.

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During this show, orders worth more than 50 lakh rupees have already been received. Designs associated with the Ram Mandir, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and Meenakshi Temple are also witnessing special demand.

According to Mithlesh Pandey, Senior Director of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, around 1300 stalls have been set up at the exhibition, and over three days, about 15,000 visitors from nearly 500 cities of India and around 40 countries are expected to attend.

He stated that this event is not only providing business opportunities but also giving artisans respect and global recognition. For small artisans, this is a platform where they can present their skills to the world and become economically empowered.

It is noteworthy that the India International Jewellery Show Bharat Tritiya-2026 is the fourth edition of one of the country’s major B2B jewellery exhibitions, bringing together craftsmanship, innovation, and global trade on a single platform.

National award-winning artisan Kunj Bihari stated that in the year 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the United States, presented a Gulabi Meenakari chess set to the then US Vice President Kamala Harris.

In addition, a Gulabi Meenakari ship was presented to the then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and a Ganesh idol was presented to the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Earrings made of Gulabi Meenakari have also been gifted to the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also presented Gulabi Meenakari artworks to several dignitaries, including Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South superstar Rajinikanth, and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. Recently, he also presented Prime Minister Modi with a Gulabi Meenakari artwork associated with the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The process of Gulabi Meenakari is extremely intricate and specialized. Pure silver and gold are heated to a temperature of about 800 degrees Celsius to bring out their brilliance, while the colors are prepared using metal oxides. Emerging from the lanes of Kashi, this art is now shining on the global stage. According to Kunj Bihari, due to the promotion of GI tag products by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gulabi Meenakari has today become a symbol of the cultural heritage of the state and the rights of artisans.

This initiative is not only preserving this art but also providing artisans with a dignified life and better livelihood opportunities. Kunj Bihari says that this is the new Uttar Pradesh of the Yogi government, where traditional handicrafts are being revived and given a new identity.

According to him, through schemes like GI and ODOP, the skills of artisans have been given a new life. Under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, women artisans are being trained and made self-reliant. At the same time, training in design, packaging, and marketing is also being provided to make handicrafts globally competitive.