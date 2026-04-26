'The builder defrauded us': Gurugram residents protest after fire exposes failed safety systems in luxury complex

Residents of Anantraj Estate, a high-end residential complex in Gurugram's Sector 63A, staged a protest against their builder on Saturday, four days after a fire destroyed two luxury flats in the building and exposed serious failures in its fire safety systems. The fire broke out on Wednesday, and one of the owners of a flat here said the incident was caused by a short circuit triggered by faulty electrical fittings.

According to a PTI report, a flat owner, Ankit Sethi, said a short circuit caused by faulty electrical fittings triggered the blaze in the flat. His seven-month pregnant maid, elderly mother, wife and small children were trapped inside the flat when the fire broke out. When residents attempted to use the building's firefighting equipment, none of it worked. "We turned to the fire hydrants and firefighting equipment installed there, but they proved to be mere showpieces. All the builder's firefighting equipment had failed," Sethi said.

The second affected resident, Vaishali, was equally direct about what the incident had cost her family. "We thought we would be safe here, but the builder's negligence destroyed everything. Today, the flat is uninhabitable, and we have to seek shelter at our neighbours' homes," she said.

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Both families have since filed a formal police complaint against the builder and the maintenance company, alleging negligence and inadequate services.

What protesters are demanding

Residents gathered with photographs of the fire damage and voiced their anger over the substantial sums they had paid for the apartments. They accused the builder of fraud and called for full financial compensation for the two affected flat owners. They also demanded a comprehensive fire safety and electrical audit across the entire residential complex and urged that legal action be taken against maintenance officials found negligent.

Despite repeated attempts to reach the builder for a response, no contact could be established.

Separate fire incidents in the region

The Anantraj Estate fire was not the only incident to have put Gurugram's fire safety record under scrutiny this week. According to an ANI report, on Sunday, a major fire broke out at a plastic warehouse in Sector 110 of the city, prompting an emergency response from the fire department. No casualties or injuries were reported.

In a separate incident, a fire also broke out at a factory in Narela, with around ten fire tenders deployed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage are yet to be confirmed.