/The building was dying. Greed gave it second life; and then it collapsed

The building that came crashing down in Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing at least six people, was almost half a century old, a structure residents say should have been abandoned long ago, but was instead reopened to tap into the demand from Delhi University students hunting for rooms."
The building, which operated as a boys' PG called "Hostel Daze," had around 30 rooms, each reportedly meant to hold two to three students.
Its location, just steps from DU's South Campus, made it a prime spot for student accommodation and a lucrative one for its owner.
According to police, the structure comprised a basement and five floors above it, and had been standing for four to five decades.
Locals say it had fallen into disrepair over the years, sitting largely unused before renovation work began recently to bring it back into service as a hostel. That work was still underway including in the basement when the building came down.
Residents allege the owner, identified as Hari Ram Bansal, had moved away to Gurugram years ago and was managing the property from a distance, collecting rent without regularly checking on the building himself. It's a pattern locals say is common in the neighbourhood.
"Buildings here are being constructed up to five or six floors. Many houses have been converted into boys' PGs, with the owners shifting elsewhere," said Priyanka, a resident who has lived in the area for over two decades.
She alleged that several homeowners in Satya Niketan have followed the same playbook; squeezing more floors and more tenants out of ageing structures, then leaving someone else to manage the risk.
Officials say the building had only been reopened to tenants in August, even as construction activity continued around it. Labourers were reportedly working in the basement at the time of the collapse a renovation that, according to Delhi Police, is being examined as a possible trigger for the disaster.
The tragedy has reignited longstanding questions about how such an old and structurally compromised building was allowed to be filled with paying tenants while builders kept working beneath it and about how many more like it exist across Delhi's crowded, unregulated student housing belt.
Authorities have said an FIR will be registered, and that "no one will be spared" once responsibility is established.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.