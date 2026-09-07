Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /The building was dying. Greed gave it second life; and then it collapsed

The building was dying. Greed gave it second life; and then it collapsed

Its location, just steps from DU's South Campus, made it a prime spot for student accommodation and a lucrative one for its owner.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
The building was dying. Greed gave it second life; and then it collapsed

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The building was dying. Greed gave it second life; and then it collapsed
2
3
4
5