The ‘Chaiwala’ Cultural Shock For US Woman In India, Shares Heartwarming ‘Free Tea’ Incident – Goes Viral

A US woman visiting India shared her experience at a local tea stall that left her ‘shocked’. While at a small tea stall, she saw the ‘chaiwala’ giving away free tea to a ‘beggar’. This simple act of kindness caught her off guard and quickly became a viral story that she shared on Instagram.

The woman shared the video with the caption, “Imagine if Starbucks just started giving out free coffee to homeless people in the US....”

In the video, she said that while she was at the tea stall, a person whom she described as the ‘beggar’ came by and took a chai for free, and the same thing happened twice. When she asked the locals about it, they said, ‘Yes sometimes they do that.’ They added, ‘Anyway, it’s chai, it’s not that expensive.’

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

She ended the video by saying, “The American in me really needed some time to process that.”

Watch Viral Video Here:

It’s definitely a culture shock to westerners.



It’s quite normal for Indians though. pic.twitter.com/7dpA8AZBNP — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) October 12, 2025

Netizens React To Viral Video

Her story quickly gained traction online, sparking conversations about cultural exchanges and the unexpected kindness of strangers. Social media users praised the chaiwala’s gesture.

“The cutest thing you’ll one the road is a man on his bike pushing a rickshaw or whatever with his leg at a flyover to help them go faster,” a user on Instagram commented below the video.

“We often buy beggar kids foods. It’s a normal thing to do. But when it comes to money, that’s another story. We would buy them food worth 100rs rather than handing out 10rs,” another comment read.

“Yeah, in India, it's just chai, not chai tea latte,” another one commented.

A person called the incident “Humanitea.”

“Yes, and sometimes offering things - eatables, water, clothes is more encouraged than a one time cash.. more prominent in case of the kids begging - instead of giving them money, people prefer to give them something of value,” another on commented.

While many tourists expect commercial transactions everywhere, the gesture of offering ‘free tea’ reflects the warmth embedded in Indian culture.