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‘The country will burn’: What happened in the Supreme Court hearing on CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s powers

The petitions cite 14 objections allegedly recorded by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi between October 2025 and August 2026. They also challenge changes to Form 6, electoral-roll database access and other decisions attributed to the poll panel.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
‘The country will burn’: What happened in the Supreme Court hearing on CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s powers

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