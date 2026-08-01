/The day 140 crore people raise their voice together; PM Modi will be forced to roll back E20: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a National Town Hall Against E20 at Delhi’s Constitution Club on Saturday, drawing more than 7 lakh people through both online and offline participation. During the programme, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal put forward three demands before the Modi government on behalf of the people: petrol pumps should offer both pure petrol and E20, E20 should be priced lower than pure petrol, and petrol prices should be brought below Rs 84 per litre.
Kejriwal alleged that the government was forcing ethanol on Indians to please US President Donald Trump. He claimed that India imported 1 billion litres of ethanol from the United States last year and would import five times more this year following the implementation of E20. He also appealed to people to avoid buying petrol and diesel vehicles until E100-compatible vehicles are manufactured in India, warning that the current policy could leave consumers facing losses.
Addressing a packed hall, Kejriwal said the large turnout showed how deeply people were concerned about E20. He claimed that more than 7 lakh people joined the programme online and that many participants shared problems they said they had experienced after using E20 petrol. He urged people to record videos about their experiences, post them on social media, tag him and send collaboration requests, promising to share the videos from his account.
Kejriwal criticised ministers who, he said, have repeatedly maintained that E20 is safe and that those opposing it are anti-national. Referring to a LocalCircles survey of 45,000 vehicle users, he claimed that 67% of respondents reported reduced mileage while 45% reported engine damage. He questioned whether all those who had shared their experiences could simply be dismissed as being wrong.
He challenged the government to publicly release any scientific study, engineering evidence or report supporting the safety of E20. Kejriwal said that if the government had conducted a study, it should make the findings public so that the issue could be debated.
He further alleged that instead of engaging in a discussion, the government was threatening people and filing FIRs against those speaking out. According to him, if E20 had no problems, the government should sit across the table, present its evidence and allow the opposing side to present theirs.
Kejriwal also raised concerns about possible future blends such as E25, E30 and E40. He alleged that the government was currently holding back only because the controversy around E20 was still active and could introduce higher blends once the issue dies down.
He urged people to be cautious before purchasing petrol or diesel vehicles. Referring to older E10 vehicles, he claimed that E20 had been introduced into vehicles that were not designed for it and warned that further increases to E25, E30 and E40 could cause additional damage. He said consumers should wait until E100-compatible vehicles are fully available and, if they need to buy a vehicle, consider electric vehicles instead.
Kejriwal said he had written to all 29 Indian companies manufacturing petrol-powered scooters, motorcycles, SUVs, cars and other two-wheelers and four-wheelers. He asked whether vehicles manufactured before 2023 could safely use E20 and whether manufacturers would provide written compensation if such vehicles suffered damage or a reduction in mileage.
According to Kejriwal, none of the companies formally responded. However, he said he personally spoke to officials from nine companies who told him that vehicles manufactured before 2023 were E10 vehicles and could not safely use E20. He claimed the officials said the government had forced the change and that E20 could damage vehicles and reduce mileage, but they were unwilling to put those statements in writing.
He further alleged that company officials were afraid of government action, including Income Tax raids, Enforcement Directorate action and the possible closure of factories. He said the companies also could not certify that E20 was safe because consumers could then approach consumer courts seeking compensation.
Kejriwal used an anecdote about a fictional competition between the police forces of Russia, the US and India to criticise the government's handling of the E20 controversy. He alleged that instead of addressing people's concerns, the government was trying to force them to accept that E20 was safe. He also said that even BJP supporters were now expressing anger over the issue.
He then questioned the economic rationale behind ethanol blending. Kejriwal claimed that ethanol is more expensive than petrol, while also providing lower mileage because of its lower calorific value. He disputed the government's claim that ethanol saves foreign exchange and said farmers were not benefiting from ethanol production. He also alleged that ethanol plants had contributed to water depletion, pollution and damage to agricultural land in surrounding areas.
Kejriwal questioned why the government was pushing ethanol if, in his view, it offered no clear benefit to consumers. He dismissed speculation that the policy was intended to benefit the family of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and said he had been researching the issue for several days.
He claimed that a recent India-US trade agreement required India to purchase goods worth $100 billion from the United States over five years. According to Kejriwal, ethanol could be one of the products India would be required to buy because the US is the world's largest producer of ethanol but has relatively limited domestic consumption. He contrasted this with India, where E20 is being implemented, while he claimed the US uses blends below E10 and gives consumers a choice between E10 and pure petrol at petrol pumps.
Kejriwal claimed that India's ethanol imports had doubled compared with two or three years earlier and would rise fivefold after E20 implementation. He said India imported 1 billion litres of ethanol from the US last year and would import 5 billion litres this year, all from the United States.
He recalled that the Central Government had announced in 2018 that E20 would be implemented nationwide by 2030. However, he said the timeline was subsequently moved forward to 2025-26 after Donald Trump returned to power. Kejriwal estimated that 5 billion litres of ethanol would cost around $2.5 billion and claimed that India could end up purchasing $15 billion to $20 billion worth of ethanol from the US over five years.
AAP National convenor also connected the E20 campaign to the recent youth movement, which he said had ultimately led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. He described the removal of Sonam Wangchuk and the use of batons and tear gas during the July 20 protests as a turning point.
He said authorities may have expected police action to frighten protesters and their families into backing down. Instead, according to Kejriwal, between 4,000 and 10,000 people gathered at Jantar Mantar on the night of July 20. He said the moment people stopped fearing police action was the moment the government began to face serious pressure.
Kejriwal also spoke about his own time in jail, saying he had lost his fear of imprisonment after spending six months behind bars. He urged people not to be afraid of police action or agencies and encouraged them to record and share videos about their experiences.
He compared the situation with British rule in India, asking how a relatively small number of British rulers had governed a population of 30 crore Indians. He argued that the same principle applies today and said that if 140 crore Indians raise their voices together, the government would have to listen.
Kejriwal reiterated the three demands he had placed before the Modi government.
First, he said petrol pumps should give consumers the choice between pure petrol and E20. If people were given a choice and still opted for E20, he said, that would demonstrate that consumers genuinely accepted the fuel.
Second, he demanded that E20 should be cheaper than pure petrol.
Third, he said petrol prices should be reduced to below ₹84 per litre. He alleged that petrol had been deliberately kept expensive to benefit oil companies and urged people to calculate the financial impact E20 could have on their households over one and five years.
The atmosphere at the anti-E20 Town Hall became lively when comedian Shyam Rangeela took the stage and mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking in Modi's voice, Rangeela joked about Kejriwal arranging a chair for him and said that even sitting on it did not feel right. He also referred to the earlier promise of “Achhe Din”, joking that people had now gathered to demand the return of those old days.
Rangeela joked that when pure petrol was available at the earlier price, people did not realise they were living in the “achhe din”. According to the performance, E20 and higher petrol prices had now made people understand the value of those days. He also answered questions from Kejriwal and members of the audience while mimicking the Prime Minister, drawing laughter from the crowd.
The Town Hall at Constitution Club received significant online participation. The programme began at 11:30 a.m., with viewers joining continuously as it progressed. By the time it ended, more than 7 lakh people were watching online, according to the AAP.
The event also drew a large physical crowd. The Constitution Club hall was filled to capacity, with some attendees standing throughout the programme. LED screens were also installed outside the venue, allowing hundreds more people to watch the proceedings.
The Town Hall opened with a theatrical performance inspired by the television quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Through the play, a group of young people presented arguments about what they described as the advantages and disadvantages of E20.
The performance argued that E20 was unsafe for older vehicles and did not provide any real benefit, while claiming that the government and oil companies were the primary beneficiaries.
Several people attending the Town Hall spoke about problems they said they had experienced after using E20 petrol.
YouTuber Manish Kashyap said Kejriwal had listened to the concerns of the country’s 30 crore vehicles, which could not speak for themselves. He said he owned a Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid and that after travelling around 12,000 kilometres, the vehicle began experiencing a loss of pickup.
Kashyap claimed that only around 5,000 to 7,000 of India's 1.03 lakh petrol pumps were suitable for E20. He also said the government had spoken about replacing ₹300 worth of rubber components, but claimed that the first major component affected by E20 was the fuel pump, which could cost between ₹10,000 and ₹1 lakh.
He said his vehicle's service centre issued a ₹7,960 bill when it developed problems, with 9% State GST and 9% Central GST going to the government. He predicted that vehicle maintenance costs could rise by one and a half times within a year.
Dr Anupam Saini said the environmental impact of ethanol production was not receiving enough attention. He claimed that nitrogen fertiliser used in ethanol production is 273 times more dangerous than carbon dioxide and that producing one litre of ethanol creates a carbon footprint of around 40% to 50%.
He said emissions from agricultural fields could be more harmful than vehicle exhaust emissions and claimed that producing ethanol from sugarcane in India requires an average of 2,500 to 3,000 litres of water per litre of ethanol. He also pointed out that around 70% of India's electricity is still generated using coal.
According to Saini, one litre of petrol produces between 10 and 20 units of energy, while ethanol produces only around 1.5 to 5 units, which he said significantly reduces vehicle efficiency.
Neeraj Jha, a Zomato delivery rider, said his new motorcycle's engine was completely damaged after he began using E20 petrol, leaving him without work for two months.
He said he had earlier been paying ₹95 per litre for petrol, compared with ₹115 per litre now. Before his motorcycle developed problems, Jha said he earned between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000 per month through Zomato. He said the motorcycle had been running normally before the engine problem appeared.
After taking it to a mechanic, Jha said he was told that water had entered the engine. He later checked it himself and said water did indeed come out. He said he was unsure whether ethanol or something else was responsible and questioned who would ultimately be accountable for his losses.
Aamir Khan, a mechanic with 12 years of experience repairing two-wheelers and petrol vehicles, said older BS3 and BS4 vehicles were facing serious carburettor issues after using E20 petrol.
He explained that if an E20-filled vehicle remains unused for 15 to 20 days or a month, sludge and algae can accumulate in the lower part of the carburettor where petrol collects. According to him, this can create a sticky, sweet residue that eventually damages the carburettor and prevents the vehicle from running.
Khan said such problems were not seen in older vehicles before. He also claimed that even BS6 vehicles can experience reduced pickup and mileage when using E20 and may stall while being driven.
He added that BS6 motorcycles have fuel pumps with internal filters inside the fuel tank, which he said can become clogged quickly when exposed to E20, increasing servicing and maintenance costs.
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