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The day 140 crore people raise their voice together; PM Modi will be forced to roll back E20: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed that India's ethanol imports had doubled compared with two or three years earlier and would rise fivefold after E20 implementation. 

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
The day 140 crore people raise their voice together; PM Modi will be forced to roll back E20: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at the National Town Hall Against E20 blending.

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The day 140 crore people raise their voice together; PM Modi will be forced to roll back E20: Arvind Kejriwal
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