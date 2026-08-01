/The day 140 crore people raise their voice together; PM Modi will be forced to roll back E20: Arvind Kejriwal

He claimed that a recent India-US trade agreement required India to purchase goods worth $100 billion from the United States over five years. According to Kejriwal, ethanol could be one of the products India would be required to buy because the US is the world's largest producer of ethanol but has relatively limited domestic consumption. He contrasted this with India, where E20 is being implemented, while he claimed the US uses blends below E10 and gives consumers a choice between E10 and pure petrol at petrol pumps.