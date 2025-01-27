Rahul Gandhi On Constitution: Lok Sabha LoP and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asserted that a battle of ideologies is going on in the country.

Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand during the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow, Gandhi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that there is the Congress that believes in the Constitution and is fighting for it, and on the other is the BJP and the RSS that are against Ambedkar's and Mahatma Gandhi's Constitution and are trying to destroy it.

While speaking at the rally, which saw the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal, chief ministers Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) and Revanth Reddy (Telangana), among others, the Lok Sabha LoP said that the Constitution is not just a book, but it reflects India's thinking for thousands of years.

Since the saffron party wanted to finish off the Constitution, it gave the slogan of "400 paar" in the run-up to last year's Lok Sabha polls intending to change it, Gandhi stated. The INDIA opposition bloc, including the Congress, fought against the saffron party and after the polls, Modi had to bow down before the Constitution, he added.

The Congress leader emphasised that the day the Constitution is finished, nothing will be left for the poor people of the country. During the rally, Rahul Gandhi echoed the grand old party’s social justice narrative and accused the BJP-RSS of insulting B R Ambedkar.

"There will be nothing for Dalits, backwards and Tribals. People like Adani and Ambani are being handed the country's resources. Where in the Constitution is it written that all resources be given to Adani? The Constitution says all citizens are equal and all Indians have the right to dream," he said.

(With agency inputs)