हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

‘The dead deserve respect’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on bodies in river, orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC

The CM said that the “rivers get polluted due to bodies of human beings and animals” while his government is running a campaign for the cleaning of rivers.

‘The dead deserve respect’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on bodies in river, orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC
File Photo

Lucknow: After a series of reports showing dead bodies being dumped in rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to fear of COVID-19 infection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (May 14) ordered patrolling by the Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The chief minister ordered SDRF and PAC to patrol rivers and ensure that bodies are not dumped in the rivers.

The order comes after hundreds of floating corpses were spotted in Ganga in Ghazipur.

"All those who died deserve cremation with respect. The state government has already sanctioned funds for performing the last rites," Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

"No one should be allowed to dispose of bodies in rivers due to religious traditions," he added.

The CM further said that the “rivers get polluted due to bodies of human beings and animals” while his government is running a campaign for the cleaning of rivers.

He said in areas on banks of rivers, committees including village development officers and village heads should be formed to ensure that no one dumps bodies in rivers.

He said that if needed, a fine may be imposed at the local level to prevent it.

The government has been under fire from the opposition over the issue recently.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier demanded a judicial probe headed by High Court judge into it, saying what is happening is inhuman and criminal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too had said the UP government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusUttar PradeshYogi Adityanath
Next
Story

CBSE class 12 exams big update: No decision yet on pending board exams, say officials

Must Watch

PT16M27S

COVID 19: Watch all India ground report on Coronavirus