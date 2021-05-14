‘The dead deserve respect’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath on bodies in river, orders patrolling by SDRF, PAC

Lucknow: After a series of reports showing dead bodies being dumped in rivers in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to fear of COVID-19 infection, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday (May 14) ordered patrolling by the Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

The chief minister ordered SDRF and PAC to patrol rivers and ensure that bodies are not dumped in the rivers.

The order comes after hundreds of floating corpses were spotted in Ganga in Ghazipur.

"All those who died deserve cremation with respect. The state government has already sanctioned funds for performing the last rites," Adityanath was quoted as saying by PTI.

"No one should be allowed to dispose of bodies in rivers due to religious traditions," he added.

The CM further said that the “rivers get polluted due to bodies of human beings and animals” while his government is running a campaign for the cleaning of rivers.

He said in areas on banks of rivers, committees including village development officers and village heads should be formed to ensure that no one dumps bodies in rivers.

He said that if needed, a fine may be imposed at the local level to prevent it.

The government has been under fire from the opposition over the issue recently.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier demanded a judicial probe headed by High Court judge into it, saying what is happening is inhuman and criminal.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too had said the UP government must be held accountable for failing its people badly.

