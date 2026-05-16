‘The decade of disaster’: PM Modi cautions of global poverty if challenges not addressed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned that the world is entering a “decade of disasters” and cautioned that failure to swiftly tackle multiple global crises could reverse decades of development and push millions back into poverty. Addressing the Indian diaspora in The Hague in Netherlands, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the unprecedented challenges confronting humanity, from the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing wars to the emerging energy crisis.

"The world is dealing with new challenges. First Corona, then war, and today's energy crisis. This decade is becoming full of challenges. If the situation is not changed rapidly, the achievements of the last multiple decades will be wasted, and a huge section of the world's population will drown in poverty... In such times, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain...,” said PM Modi.

“If these situations are not changed rapidly, the achievements of the past many decades will be washed away, and a huge section of the world’s population will drown in poverty.”

Amid these global uncertainties, PM Modi emphasised that India and the Netherlands are working together to build a trusted, transparent, and future-ready supply chain to strengthen economic resilience.

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“In such times, the world is talking about resilient supply chains, and for that, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a trusted and transparent future-ready supply chain,” the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Netherlands: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The world is dealing with new challenges. First Corona, then war and today's energy crisis. This decade is becoming full of challenges. If the situations are not changed rapidly, the achievements of last multiple decades… pic.twitter.com/z66QypsBlN — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

He also presented an optimistic vision of India’s global role, describing the country as a land of opportunities powered by both technology and human values.“India in the 21st century is a land of opportunities.

India is both technology-driven and humanity-driven. India is becoming as modern as it is ancient,” he remarked.

PM Modi’s remarks in the Netherlands highlighted the growing strategic, economic, and cultural partnership between the two nations.

Further highlighting India’s youth aspirations, PM Modi stressed India’s growth in the field of semiconductors and AI, “Today, India is dreaming big... India's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of AI and semiconductors... India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem... Contemporary India is undergoing a phase of unprecedented transformation... The country is operating the world's largest government-funded health insurance scheme...”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit.

(with ANI inputs)







