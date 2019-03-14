The Fearless Fighters: IAF tweets on indomitable spirit of air warriors protecting the border

Amid the simmering tension between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force on Thursday tweeted a few lines on the indomitable spirit of air warriors and the responsibility to protect the borders rest on their shoulders.

“The Indian Air Force’s ability to guard the borders rests on our shoulders,

We the Air-Warriors, the Fearless Fighters.

Courageous, Competent, Capable,

We rule the skies,

No matter who the enemy

We are indomitable!”

The IAF also shared an image of fighter planes in the sky.

Following the airstrikes of February 26 on Pakistan-based terror camps, the IAF has been tweeting out poems – at times praising Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, other times trolling Pakistan. It also tweeted the Hindi poem 'Hadd Sarhad Ki' written by Bipin Allhabadi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan flared after the Pulwama attack on February 14 which killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. India launched counter-terror operation in Balakot on February 26, dropping 1000-kg bombs on JeM camps on Balakot in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Next day, warplanes of Pakistan Air Force attempted to infiltrate the Indian airspace but were chased out by IAF jets.