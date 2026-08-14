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The forgotten micro-rebellions: Villages that declared independence long before 1947

The movement spread across regions and social groups, with ordinary people taking the struggle forward at the local level.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
The forgotten micro-rebellions: Villages that declared independence long before 1947
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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