Republic Day 2026: Republic Day parades are remembered for marching columns, fighter jet flypasts, and tableaux celebrating India’s diversity. Less remembered is a brief period when the event was also used as a diplomatic signal, including to Pakistan.

Twice in the first two decades after Independence, senior Pakistani leaders were invited as the chief guest to witness the Republic Day parade. The years were 1955 and 1965. The invitations were low-key and drew little attention. They showed that India’s early leaders saw public ceremonies as a way to manage relations during an uncertain period in South Asia’s history.

The first such moment came in January 1955, when Pakistan’s Governor-General Sir Malik Ghulam Muhammad attended the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. That was also the year the parade venue was shifted from Irwin Stadium, now the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, to Rajpath, now Kartavya Path, where it became a permanent part of India’s national calendar.

Muhammad was a powerful person in Pakistan’s early political system. A former Indian Civil Service officer, he had served as Pakistan’s finance minister before becoming the governor-general. His tenure later became controversial for decisions that weakened parliamentary authority in Pakistan, including dismissing an elected prime minister and dissolving the Constituent Assembly. At the time of his visit, however, he represented the highest office in the Pakistani state.

Indian officials involved in the decision viewed the invitation as a public acknowledgement of Pakistan’s political legitimacy and a formal channel of engagement when structured dialogue was limited. The presence of Pakistan’s top constitutional authority at India’s most visible national event was meant to keep communication alive during a period when relations were unsettled after Partition and the Kashmir conflict.

A decade later, the pattern was repeated.

In January 1965, Rana Abdul Hamid, Pakistan’s minister for food and agriculture, was invited as the chief guest during Lal Bahadur Shastri’s tenure as prime minister. Hamid belonged to a prominent Punjabi landowning family with historical ties across regions that were divided in 1947.

His visit formed part of broader diplomatic exchanges underway at the time, as both governments assessed regional stability and defence preparedness.

The symbolism of the invitation soon collided with events on the ground. Within months, military confrontations erupted in the Rann of Kutch, followed later that year by the 1965 India-Pakistan war. The Republic Day appearance faded quickly from public memory as hostilities escalated.

The invitations led to debate within India. While some political leaders and diplomats supported ceremonial engagement as a way to sustain contact during tense periods, others urged caution and argued that symbolism needed to be carefully separated from policy and security concerns. Newspapers at the time showed both curiosity and unease and described the gestures as formal civility rather than political alignment.

These early Republic Day decisions established a precedent that future governments would revisit in different forms. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in ceremony, extending the logic of high-visibility engagement to a new era. The approach continued till 2015, when the prime minister made an unscheduled visit to Lahore for talks with his his the then Pakistani counterpart. Like earlier attempts, the engagement was short-lived.

India’s outreach to Pakistan has also included economic measures. In 1996, New Delhi granted Pakistan Most Favoured Nation status under World Trade Organisation norms. It opened market access despite ongoing political strains. The status was withdrawn in 2019 following the Pulwama attack.

Viewed from today, the Republic Day invitations of 1955 and 1965 stand as historical markers of a time when diplomatic recognition and ceremonial protocol were treated as instruments of engagement. They were deliberate public acknowledgements extended from India’s highest constitutional platform, pointing to an approach that relied on visibility and formality rather than secrecy.

Those moments now belong to an earlier phase of India-Pakistan relations, preserved largely in archival photographs and official records. They show that the Republic Day parade was once used to send signals beyond military display, especially to neighbouring countries watching closely.