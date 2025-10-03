The Fruit Trap: How A 'Wellness' Trend Led A Young Woman To A Tragic, Preventable Death

A 27-year-old woman died of starvation in Bali after following an extreme “fruitarian” diet that left her dangerously malnourished. The woman, identified as Karolina Krzyzak from Warsaw, Poland, had checked into the Sumberkima Hill resort in December 2024. She requested a villa with a pool and informed the staff that she only wanted fruit to be delivered to her room.

According to a report by ‘The Sun’, they immediately noticed her fragile condition. Staff described her as “emaciated,” with sunken eyes and visible collarbones. Despite their concern, Karolina insisted on sticking to her strict diet. Her health continued to decline during her stay. One evening, her condition became so weak that the night clerk had to help her back to her room as she wasn’t able to walk alone. Staff members urged her to see a doctor, but she refused every time.

Wellness Trend Led To Death

Just three days into her stay, the hotel received a message from a local resident who was a friend of Karolina. The friend said they had been expecting to hear from her but had not received any contact, and they were worried about her safety. Hotel workers immediately went to check on her. When they entered her villa, they found Karolina motionless. She had died alone in her room.

Friends later revealed that Karolina had suffered from health problems linked to malnutrition, including osteoporosis and protein deficiency. They also said she had struggled with an eating disorder as a teenager, which made her more likely to follow extreme diets.

Karolina’s interest in wellness began in her youth. After moving to the UK to attend Leeds University, she became involved in yoga and adopted a vegan lifestyle. Over time, she shifted toward “fruitarianism,” a diet made up almost entirely of fruit. Her parents and friends had repeatedly urged her to return home and seek treatment. They were alarmed by her social media posts, which showed her severely underweight. Despite their concerns, Karolina chose to continue her diet which ended in her death.