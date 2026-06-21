/The global unifier: How a 5,000-year-old practice redefined India’s soft power

Diplomacy and Yoga have one thing in common - both are used to connect. While diplomacy is fundamentally the art of building bridges where walls once stood, Yoga is a spiritual tool to connect individual consciousness with global consciousness. In our interconnected era, the most durable bridges are often built not by politicians, but by shared cultural values. In this arena, Yoga—a 5,000-year-old practice—has emerged as India’s most potent diplomatic asset, quietly surpassing even the global reach of Bollywood and the unifying fervour of cricket.
To understand Yoga’s influence, one must first look at its roots. Emerging from the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation around 2700 BCE, the term 'yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root for "to join" or "to unite"—symbolizing the union of individual consciousness with the universal. From the foundational texts of the Vedas and Upanishads to the systematized framework of Maharishi Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, this tradition has survived millennia. It is not merely a set of postures, but a holistic philosophy of unity, harmony, and peace that India now shares with the world.
India’s soft power has historically been strengthened by Bollywood and the sheer magnetism of cricket. While Bollywood songs and stars became a symbol of India in many countries across the world, the commonwealth heritage of cricket has become too big to fail. However, these exports are often categorised as ‘entertainment products’. They are consumed, appreciated, and admired, yet they remain external to the daily lives of most global citizens.
Yoga is different. It is an inhabited practice. When a person in London, Tokyo, or New York rolls out a mat, they are not just watching a film or cheering for a team; they are integrating Indian philosophy into their own physical and mental well-being. The world today is more stressed, embroiled in unhealthy practices and by positioning itself as a source of ancient wisdom called Yoga, India has transitioned from being a mere exporter of entertainment to a curator of global wellness.
The true measure of this influence arrived in 2014 when the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. The resolution was a diplomatic landslide, co-sponsored by a record 175 nations. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon knew the potential Yoga holds. He defined the impact of Yoga as a tool which can bring communities together in an inclusive manner that generates respect.
This widespread support for Yoga, with crores of participants on International Yoga Day and as many daily practitioners, demonstrated an explicit recognition of India’s soft power internationally. Today, this annual observance serves as a sophisticated diplomatic tool. From Indian embassies and corporate boardrooms to international military training camps, the practice creates a shared common language.
India uses Yoga to project values of harmony and holistic living by leveraging its pluralistic culture. This also helps India establish itself as a leader of the Global South, a position even endorsed by Western and European Nations. It is a subtle, yet profound, way to ensure that India remains at the center of the global conversation—not just as an economic giant, but as a bridge-builder for a more balanced world.
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