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The global unifier: How a 5,000-year-old practice redefined India’s soft power

India uses Yoga to project values of harmony and holistic living by leveraging its pluralistic culture. This also helps India establish itself as a leader of the Global South, a position even endorsed by Western and European Nations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:33 PM IST
The global unifier: How a 5,000-year-old practice redefined India’s soft power
Image Credit: United Nations

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