/The global unifier: How a 5,000-year-old practice redefined India’s soft power

To understand Yoga’s influence, one must first look at its roots. Emerging from the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation around 2700 BCE, the term 'yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root for "to join" or "to unite"—symbolizing the union of individual consciousness with the universal. From the foundational texts of the Vedas and Upanishads to the systematized framework of Maharishi Patanjali’s Yoga Sutras, this tradition has survived millennia. It is not merely a set of postures, but a holistic philosophy of unity, harmony, and peace that India now shares with the world.